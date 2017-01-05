Winning is Easy at Save A Lot

The Save A Lot ran a promotion called “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” from December 1st 2016 to January 8th 2017 giving customers a chance to win fabulous prizes weekly including, Gift Certificates valued at $300.00, Food Hampers, Microwave, a Washing Machine and the grand prize of $1,500.00 CASH. Every shopper at Save A Lot spending $100.00 or more qualified for a chance to win.

Lucky winners walked away with great prizes including Ms. Durand who won a brand new Maytag Washing Machine and Ms. Merlyn Alcendor the grand prize winner who walked away with $1,500.00 CASH. Save A Lot Health, Beauty and Household Goods Department Manager, Rosemary Thomas said that Save A Lot appreciates its customers and is always looking forward to giving back to them. A cash prize of this magnitude was a first for Save A Lot. Giving away $1,500.00 in January is a fantastic prize, as we know it means a lot to our customers. She further commented this year Save A Lot saw the most entries in its promotion which was a sure sign that customers valued and appreciated the prize offerings. Ms. Alcendor who won $1,500.00 said it is her first time being a winner in a prize competition and is happy that it is from Save A Lot as she is a frequent shopper at Save A Lot.

Save A Lot works diligently to provide the best service and value to its customers. We work hand in hand with its suppliers to ensure that the best quality products at affordable prices are available to all customers. Save A Lot also continuously invest in the store with periodic renovations to ensure the environment is one that allows customers to have a good shopping experience with proper lighting using LED lights, products properly packaged and displayed and quality service from friendly, knowledgably and courteous staff. In 2017 Save A Lot goal is to continue to provide the ultimate shopping experience to all its customers while building on its community outreach programs.

Save A Lot is locally owned by parent company Fine Foods Inc. Save A Lot opened in Roseau in May 2010 with a goal to bring international shopping experience to Dominica while offering customers the opportunity to save up to 40% daily.