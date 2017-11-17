The National Bank of Dominica Ltd (NBD) captured the Good Corporate Citizen Award in three categories: Community Outreach and Social Services, Environmental Awareness and Financial Education and Empowerment. These accolades were bestowed on the Bank at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Headquarters on November 8, 2017, during the 2017 Best Corporate Citizen Award Ceremony.

Managing Director of NBD, Mr. Ellingworth Edwards, is elated with their win. “It is rewarding to be recognized for our contribution to the development of Dominica, and we thank the ECCB for that. At NBD, we remain committed to giving back to our communities through various organized initiatives such as our Beyond Banking Programme, Workplace Banking Programme and Scholarship Programme.” Mr. Edwards explained the Bank’s belief is in building human resource capacity which is important for economic development, and therefore places emphasis on sustaining these programmes.

The Best Corporate Citizen Award was initiated in 1997 by the ECCB, to recognize commercial banks that operate in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), for implementing, participating in and promoting programmes designed to improve the quality of life of the people they serve. Banks are assessed for demonstrating social responsibility in the areas of Educational Development, Community Outreach and Social Services, Environmental Awareness, Sports, Cultural Development, Customer Service, and Financial Education and Empowerment.

The Republic Bank (Grenada) Limited captured the Best Corporate Citizen Award while the Grenada Co-operative Bank was awarded the Good Corporate Citizen Award for Educational Development.

Mr. Edwards thanks customers and communities for their support throughout the years, as well as the Bank’s committed staff, who continue to display the true meaning of teamwork.