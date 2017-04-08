Save-A-Lot the leading Health and Beauty Department in Dominica delivering Value and Service without compromising quality Introduces a brand-new line to its already extensive range of products. Biocare Labs offer a variety of quality Hair, Facial and Body care products at affordable prices.

Established since 1991, Biocare Labs, Inc. is responsible for many of the most widely used and efficacious hair and skin care products on the market. The technique of blending the best that science and nature have to offer produces effective yet gentle hair and skin care products. All the products are infused with rare natural ingredients that help to bring out your natural beauty.

Deborah Sullivan International Educator from Biocare Labs said “the products help to improve the look of your hair. The product lines are produced with more natural ingredients that allows the hair to be strengthened from the inside whether hair is relaxed, straight or natural. The Hydration in the products increases hair elasticity and prevents breakage. Absolutely sulfate free, paraben free, mineral oil and alcohol free. THE MOISTURE INFUSION Lets the beauty of your hair shine through”.

“Consumers are always looking for the best quality hair and skin care products at an affordable price, Save A Lot once again is leading the market by introducing this product line to the Dominican market said Rosemary Thomas, Manager of Save A Lot HBC Department. “Throughout our company, we have strived to give customers the best possible products, service and value on the market”

The product portfolio builds from a strong core of beauty brands, which include: AtOne with Nature, Curls & Naturals, StrongEnds, BodyButter and Naturally Clear Skin. Visit Save A Lot HBC and choose the product that will assist in improving the look of your hair and skin. Follow Save A Lot Facebook page-www.facebook.com/savealotdominica to learn more about the Biocare Lab line of products.