As the National Development Foundation of Dominica (NDFD) hosts its 4th Annual ‘Creole in the Street’ this year, Tourism Minister Senator Robert Tonge encouraged small business owners to use the opportunity to showcase their products.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of the event held outside the NDFD building on Friday.

The event showcases all the products and services produced here in Dominica.

“This is a great opportunity for you to showcase your products, not only to the locals but to the foreigners and to our diaspora…,” Tonge said. “It is easier to take pride in your work and to feel as if your contributions make a real difference when you have a direct relationship and when it is owned by major shareholders who live all over the world and the businesses are run by executives in a distant land such as the USA.”

He further mentioned that when someone spends money at a privately owned local store, that money goes to pay the worker and the worker spends money at another neighbourhood store.

“The more that small businesses leverage their potential to support each other the greater the capacity to create a thriving local business environment,” he stated.

He called on persons to continue to support each other.

“Unfortunately many times we pull down each other as opposed to supporting or lifting each other,” Tonge remarked.

He encouraged the NDFD to continue to provide additional and further support to persons considering entering the tourism and cultural services.

Director of NDFD, Cletus Joseph said at present the company stands tall, “seeing that we have demonstrated signs of rebuilding our country, rebuilding our country from ravages of exactly one year and one month ago.”

He said NDFD is grateful that they can continue to work with clients and host such an event.

Joseph encouraged the public to participate in the event.

The Theme for this year’s ‘Creole in the Streets’ is “Creating an Enabling Environment for our MSME’s Sector that Drives Economic growth and Future Development.”