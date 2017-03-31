Vice President of the Association of Music Professionals (AMP), Daryl Bobb, has called on business people, lawyers and bankers to increase their knowledge of the music industry and what it entails to know exactly how to deal with situations involving musicians/artistes.

Speaking at a press conference held on Thursday afternoon, Bobb said that the industry in itself is a very “sophisticated business” and so, all aspects must be known.

“It involves a lot of different things that you actually have to have a special training for you to venture into it and the AID Bank agreed that most of their loan officers wouldn’t know. It’s as if a guy is coming for a loan for a business that you have absolutely no clue about,” he said.

The government has promised to place $1-million at the AID Bank to be made available to musicians and others in the music industry.

Bobb added that because of lack of knowledge of the industry, the Association has sat with members of the AID Bank and went through various aspects of the music business.

“They contacted us, we sat with them and offer them some advice and we told them we will do training for them because they did not have the time to come to the training in September being very busy people. So we said we would do an in-house training for them,” Bob said.

Bobb said that is very important for the business people to get an understanding of the industry and if so, musicians and business persons alike will “have an opportunity to go out and tap into those funds.”

“We encourage business people a lot because really the musician, the creator, or the creative, should not be the one doing his own business and we encourage business accountants, lawyers, to go out there and study these things because there is a lot of potential in this. There is bigger opportunity in there and you can set up your own publishing companies, booking agent company, and that is what we really want to see happen,” he remarked.