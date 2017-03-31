Business people must increase knowledge of music industry says Daryl BobbDominica News Online - Friday, March 31st, 2017 at 10:52 AM
Vice President of the Association of Music Professionals (AMP), Daryl Bobb, has called on business people, lawyers and bankers to increase their knowledge of the music industry and what it entails to know exactly how to deal with situations involving musicians/artistes.
Speaking at a press conference held on Thursday afternoon, Bobb said that the industry in itself is a very “sophisticated business” and so, all aspects must be known.
“It involves a lot of different things that you actually have to have a special training for you to venture into it and the AID Bank agreed that most of their loan officers wouldn’t know. It’s as if a guy is coming for a loan for a business that you have absolutely no clue about,” he said.
The government has promised to place $1-million at the AID Bank to be made available to musicians and others in the music industry.
Bobb added that because of lack of knowledge of the industry, the Association has sat with members of the AID Bank and went through various aspects of the music business.
“They contacted us, we sat with them and offer them some advice and we told them we will do training for them because they did not have the time to come to the training in September being very busy people. So we said we would do an in-house training for them,” Bob said.
Bobb said that is very important for the business people to get an understanding of the industry and if so, musicians and business persons alike will “have an opportunity to go out and tap into those funds.”
“We encourage business people a lot because really the musician, the creator, or the creative, should not be the one doing his own business and we encourage business accountants, lawyers, to go out there and study these things because there is a lot of potential in this. There is bigger opportunity in there and you can set up your own publishing companies, booking agent company, and that is what we really want to see happen,” he remarked.
2 Comments
I do not profess to be a music professional, however I would like to see more collaboration between our local artist and other music professionals from the wider Caribbean and beyond. I can name a litany of successful musicians and performers, who have traveled to far places off the beaten path, because they learned of an indigenous group’s ancient percussions that later found its way on one of their albums, because it was something different and unique. On it’s own, locally produced music will not reach the international market and enjoy a high level of success, without collaborations from other artist. We do not have a “Frankie McIntosh” at home to arrange locally produced music. And that is a key ingredient that’s missing.
Bob, get a grip pal.
The banking business is about making loans that they have a fairly high degree of confidence will be repaid. How many musicians in Dominica can you point to who really and truly make a good living off the music industry?