Business reopens in Roseau 11 months after Hurricane MariaDominica News Online - Friday, August 24th, 2018 at 10:56 AM
Almost a year after it was completely destroyed by Hurricane Maria, Shine Union, located in Roseau, reopened its doors to the public on Friday morning.
Regional Manager of the company, Jessica Wyllie, told DNO the company first opened its doors in Dominica in 1998 but because of the hurricane, the business was forced to close down.
She said the effects of Maria, was “really bad.”
“Everything was destroyed,” she said. “Our warehouse, our stock, everything was destroyed. It was a major blow.”
She said the establishment, which is located at the Prevo Cinemall, is reopening to give customers what they were waiting for.
“Shine Union plays a major role in Dominica and so we are back bigger and better,” she said.
Wyllie explained that as part of the opening, the company has a new layout and a new department.
“Our new department is for household and building items,” she stated. “We have items like toilets, windows, doors and a wide variety of those kinds of stuff.”
She said that in the regular department, there is a lot more to come.
“This is just the beginning; we have a lot more to come,” she stated.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
Good luck to you and your company going forward Ms.Willie.
Shine on, Shine on
Is that the same shine union that was joking Carl? If it is i am amazed that it is still around. Well well well i must say i am impressed Carl!! By the way Carl i want to know if you got
any call from the real red jokers that let Ross go, DCP closed, and all the other crap. The shine union beauty stuck around and carl not interested in Dominica no more.