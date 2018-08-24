Almost a year after it was completely destroyed by Hurricane Maria, Shine Union, located in Roseau, reopened its doors to the public on Friday morning.

Regional Manager of the company, Jessica Wyllie, told DNO the company first opened its doors in Dominica in 1998 but because of the hurricane, the business was forced to close down.

She said the effects of Maria, was “really bad.”

“Everything was destroyed,” she said. “Our warehouse, our stock, everything was destroyed. It was a major blow.”

She said the establishment, which is located at the Prevo Cinemall, is reopening to give customers what they were waiting for.

“Shine Union plays a major role in Dominica and so we are back bigger and better,” she said.

Wyllie explained that as part of the opening, the company has a new layout and a new department.

“Our new department is for household and building items,” she stated. “We have items like toilets, windows, doors and a wide variety of those kinds of stuff.”

She said that in the regular department, there is a lot more to come.

“This is just the beginning; we have a lot more to come,” she stated.