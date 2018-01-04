The Buy Dominica Supercenter, the one stop shop for buying products made in Dominica, will remain closed for at least three months due to the passage of Hurricane Maria.

The facility is located at the Roseau Market and President of the Dominica Manufacturing Association, Savarin McKenzie said DEXIA has requested the space for storage for at least the next three months.

“So we are hoping that after the three months period, DEXIA will vacate the space and make it available to us and by that time quite a number of manufacturers will be back in production and will be able to continue the process and the initiative of selling Dominican products,” he told Kairi FM news.

The Buy Dominica Supercenter first opened its doors on December 1st, 2015 on King George V Street but later relocated to the Roseau Market.