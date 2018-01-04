Buy Dominica Supercenter to remain closed for three monthDominica News Online - Thursday, January 4th, 2018 at 10:03 AM
The Buy Dominica Supercenter, the one stop shop for buying products made in Dominica, will remain closed for at least three months due to the passage of Hurricane Maria.
The facility is located at the Roseau Market and President of the Dominica Manufacturing Association, Savarin McKenzie said DEXIA has requested the space for storage for at least the next three months.
“So we are hoping that after the three months period, DEXIA will vacate the space and make it available to us and by that time quite a number of manufacturers will be back in production and will be able to continue the process and the initiative of selling Dominican products,” he told Kairi FM news.
The Buy Dominica Supercenter first opened its doors on December 1st, 2015 on King George V Street but later relocated to the Roseau Market.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
More gimmicks, everybody knows Dominica only produces passports
I remember them on King George V street. They were promoting a selling Coca Cola made in St. Lucia. Very odd.