Roseau, Dominica – April 27, 2017 – Cable and wireless communications through its consumer brand Flow and its business brand C&W Business is the exclusive telecommunications partner of the DAIC Business Awards to be held at the Fort Young Hotel today Thursday April 27th.

The business awards which is being held for the first time on the island will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a welcome cocktail.

In attendance, will be members of the business community and special invited guests to include the President the Commonwealth of Dominica, H.E. Charles O. Savarin and Minister of Tourism and Urban Renewal, Senator Robert Tonge.

According to President of the DAIC, Kira Thompson-Aird, the DAIC Business Awards 2017 will recognize, reward and celebrate best practices among the business community in the areas of Innovation, Excellence in Customer Service and Commitment to Social Responsibility. A ‘Special Award’ will also be sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce, Enterprise and Small Business Development in the name of the ‘Most Innovative MSME’s’.

“Cable & Wireless Communications has always shown a keen interest in the success of the DAIC’s initiatives. In hosting this Event, the first of its kind for the Chamber, securing sponsorship was a hefty task. The Team at Cable & Wireless Communications recognized the importance of this signature event for the empowerment and recognition of our colleagues across the private sector and the initiatives they have implemented in the areas of Innovation, Customer Service and Social Responsibility. It is with great excitement that DAIC welcomes this Partnership with Cable & Wireless Communications, through its consumer brand Flow and business brand C&W Business as the Exclusive Telecommunications Partner of the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce’s Business Awards 2017,” Thompson-Aird said.

The event seeks to bring together members of the business community with the objective of recognizing their peers in an atmosphere of camaraderie. During the evening’s celebration, attendees will be addressed by Guest Speaker Ms. Natasha Gregoire, Manager, Global Reputation Management & Strategies at FedEx. Ms. Gregoire is a Dominican business leader residing in the United States.

General Manager of Flow Dominica, Jeffrey Baptiste praised the initiative by the chamber on the staging of what Baptiste described as “a noteworthy event recognizing businesses and its staff’s contributions to operational excellence.”

“We are happy to be associated with the DAIC in this venture. Cable & Wireless Communications believes in the development of people, business and communities and as such our support to this first DAIC Business Award Ceremony is a manifestation of our deep commitment to business development in Dominica. As we continue to change the telecommunications landscape across Dominica, we hope our customers will continue to embrace the right technological solutions which will put their business on the cutting edge; delivering unstoppable customer experience to your clients.” Baptiste Said.

Flow Dominica has been nominated for the “Commitment to Social Responsibility Award.”