Secretary General of CARICOM Irwin LaRocque has said a policy that will create more opportunity for inter regional travel will be put to Heads of the regional bloc for approval.

Speaking at a press conference in Grenada on Monday, ahead of a meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government, LaRocque also said the cost of air transportation is also a concern.

According to him, the Multilateral Air Service Agreement will be put forward for approval and it will “allow for better, I should say, and more opportunity for inter-regional travel.”

He said the policy will focus on air carriers, big and small, which are owned by CARICOM nationals.

“We have a number of small operators in the region,” he stated. “It provides for fair and equal opportunity for all CARICOM air carriers to compete in air transportation covered by the agreement.”

He stated it will give small airlines the ability to fly throughout the region, once a certain standard of safety and otherwise are met.

“That will provide more airlift to our community and as airlines grow and expand, it will also allow for more cargo,” LaRocque noted. “That is something we are looking at.”

On the matter of the cost of air transportation in the region, he noted that it is of great concern to CARICOM.

“Air transportation is an issue that continues to concern us, it will come up again,” he said. “The transportation model in our region is unique – short haul, take offs and landings and the like – but it is something of concern and that will also be looked at.”

LaRocque noted that regional airlines, within the context of the Commission on Transporation, are now talking to each other.

“The airlines are looking at how they can cooperate and collaborate better, that is the CARICOM airlines, to allow for doing certain things together that would result in economies of scale …” he stated.