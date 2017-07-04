CARICOM to tackle ease of inter regional travelDominica News Online - Tuesday, July 4th, 2017 at 11:06 AM
Secretary General of CARICOM Irwin LaRocque has said a policy that will create more opportunity for inter regional travel will be put to Heads of the regional bloc for approval.
Speaking at a press conference in Grenada on Monday, ahead of a meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government, LaRocque also said the cost of air transportation is also a concern.
According to him, the Multilateral Air Service Agreement will be put forward for approval and it will “allow for better, I should say, and more opportunity for inter-regional travel.”
He said the policy will focus on air carriers, big and small, which are owned by CARICOM nationals.
“We have a number of small operators in the region,” he stated. “It provides for fair and equal opportunity for all CARICOM air carriers to compete in air transportation covered by the agreement.”
He stated it will give small airlines the ability to fly throughout the region, once a certain standard of safety and otherwise are met.
“That will provide more airlift to our community and as airlines grow and expand, it will also allow for more cargo,” LaRocque noted. “That is something we are looking at.”
On the matter of the cost of air transportation in the region, he noted that it is of great concern to CARICOM.
“Air transportation is an issue that continues to concern us, it will come up again,” he said. “The transportation model in our region is unique – short haul, take offs and landings and the like – but it is something of concern and that will also be looked at.”
LaRocque noted that regional airlines, within the context of the Commission on Transporation, are now talking to each other.
“The airlines are looking at how they can cooperate and collaborate better, that is the CARICOM airlines, to allow for doing certain things together that would result in economies of scale …” he stated.
I really hope these efforts will bear some fruits. For a start there is no need to have a separate Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Autority (ECCAA). This is an un-necessary espense and only causes delays and more red tap. One Authority for the entire Caricom would be adequate and I would even question that. Why not partner with the FAA for instance and create something that has more global validity and credence, like already exists in a body like IATA. False pride is very costly.
CARICOM as is today is a waste.A boys club,that meet to eat and drink only. Gluttons they are. Just look at their bulging stomachs,fat faces,they pant for breath after every five steps…Stop blaming Liat..YOU all can solve the doggone problem.Stop puffing out foul,unhealthy,putrid air.SOLVE IT!!.
@%. You will not be happy with any organization that Skerrit is a part of; your thought process has been clouded. Where is the ‘Skerrit must go’ at the end of your post? Evidently, you have come to realize that Skerrit is going no where soon.
These bureaucrats and politicians really crack me up in the Caribbean. The solutions to the barriers to air travel within the region is not that complicated. Except these politicians and bureaucrats go out of their way to complicate the matter. These guys have never run a business, but they are making decisions that have dire impact on Caribbean businesses.
It is very simple. Cut all the red tape that governs travel within the region. Eliminate or reduce all the taxes and various fees they have imposed that are creating disincentives to travel within the region.
These guys remind me of a business whose sales are shrinking and they respond by increasing prices. This is not how you grow your business.
Why dont the govts which own LIAT, reduce the taxes and service fees the charge on LIAT tickets, which make up nearly half the cost of a LIAT fare?
This will lower the cost of the tickets, and more people will travel as a result.
The governments that own liat are currently getting zero returns on their investment, based on LIAT financial situation the question might be asked are the taxes and fees reimbursed to the government? Taxes are generated based on where the ticket is sold, so it is not only the shareholder govts that charge taxes.
i really wish that would happen…great point and idea