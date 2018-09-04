Dominica is once again welcoming the MV Carnival Fascination of Carnival Cruise Lines today, Tuesday, September 4, 2018.

The vessel will arrive at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth at 10:00 am and will depart at 6:00 pm.

It is bringing over 2,000 cruise passengers to the island’s shores.

This marks the fifth of ten fortnightly calls which the ship will make to the island until November 6, 2018.

Activities to commemorate the call of MV Carnival Fascination will include a series of cultural entertainment to be held on the Dame Mary Eugenia Charles Boulevard from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Tuesday’s entertainment will focus heavily on the Kalinagos, allowing cruise passengers to enjoy the diverse cultural dances and art skills of the Kalinagos. This week’s entertainment segment will be themed “Kaliango Evolution”.

It is anticipated that the passengers of MV Carnival Cruise Lines will engage in tours to many of the island sites which include the Emerald Pool, Trafalgar Falls, Ti Tou Gorge and Mero Beach.

The series of fortnightly calls from Carnival Cruise Line, continue to impact Dominica’s cruise stakeholders positively, allowing them to earn a livelihood post Maria as well as to allow them to prepare for a more active season beginning in October.

A total of 181 cruise calls are projected for the 2018/2019 cruise season. Dominica expects to welcome nine (9) new cruise ships to its shores.

Inaugural ceremonies to include plaque exchanges will be held aboard the respective ships.

DDA solicits the cooperation of all tourism stakeholders in ensuring a welcoming and enjoyable experience for the cruise visitors.

The Government of Dominica will continue its effort in promoting Dominica as a desirable cruise destination so as to increase cruise calls to Dominica.