Carnival Fascination makes 5th summer call to DominicaPress release - Tuesday, September 4th, 2018 at 9:50 AM
Dominica is once again welcoming the MV Carnival Fascination of Carnival Cruise Lines today, Tuesday, September 4, 2018.
The vessel will arrive at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth at 10:00 am and will depart at 6:00 pm.
It is bringing over 2,000 cruise passengers to the island’s shores.
This marks the fifth of ten fortnightly calls which the ship will make to the island until November 6, 2018.
Activities to commemorate the call of MV Carnival Fascination will include a series of cultural entertainment to be held on the Dame Mary Eugenia Charles Boulevard from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Tuesday’s entertainment will focus heavily on the Kalinagos, allowing cruise passengers to enjoy the diverse cultural dances and art skills of the Kalinagos. This week’s entertainment segment will be themed “Kaliango Evolution”.
It is anticipated that the passengers of MV Carnival Cruise Lines will engage in tours to many of the island sites which include the Emerald Pool, Trafalgar Falls, Ti Tou Gorge and Mero Beach.
The series of fortnightly calls from Carnival Cruise Line, continue to impact Dominica’s cruise stakeholders positively, allowing them to earn a livelihood post Maria as well as to allow them to prepare for a more active season beginning in October.
A total of 181 cruise calls are projected for the 2018/2019 cruise season. Dominica expects to welcome nine (9) new cruise ships to its shores.
Inaugural ceremonies to include plaque exchanges will be held aboard the respective ships.
DDA solicits the cooperation of all tourism stakeholders in ensuring a welcoming and enjoyable experience for the cruise visitors.
The Government of Dominica will continue its effort in promoting Dominica as a desirable cruise destination so as to increase cruise calls to Dominica.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
Was all the garbage in Roseau disposed of before the ship got there?
As I observed various bands passing by yesterday, on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, New York I wondered why the Dominica Tourism Association didn’t sponsor a truck with a digital banner, advertising Dominica as a tourism destination in one of the biggest markets in the North Eastern United States. Then I recalled that Robbie is really clueless and he has become so adept at fooling the masses, that such ideas would never come to pass.
It is great news that the cruise ship is coming in but needless to say if the tourists don’t get off the ship and patronize in some way or the other, it is no news at all.
Wow, a cruise ship docks in Dominica for the fifth time this year and it makes the news. Isn’t the Skerrit administration doing well??? What on earth has this government done in the last 18 years, I mean apart from robbing Ma Dominique blind?
For crying out loud, this is not news!!! Are you all going to post an article for every ship that comes in? Sad.
Of courseit is news. It is such a rare occasion for Dominica these days.
Way to go we just need the international airport now