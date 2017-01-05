The Dominican Government has set plans in place to partner with a local investor aiming to recommence the soap production industry for domestic and export consumption.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit stated that it is of the intentions of the government to use funds generated from the Citizenship by Investment Program as the primary source of revenue.

“We are partnering with a local investor to restart the manufacturing of soaps and other products at the DCP, to give back the jobs to the people who lost their jobs,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday. “We will be using US$2-million to provide a loan to this investor to be able to acquire DCP. and people can get back to work in the next 6 months, and start back exports.”

Owner of DCP., Colgate Palmolive shut down operations at the factory on November 30th 2015, leaving 90 employees without jobs.

The company was established in 1965 by Elias Nassief and later passed down to his son Phillip Nassief who manufactured and converted coconuts into a variation of soaps and other beauty products.