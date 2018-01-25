CTrustGlobal: Dominica citizenship gains popularity among Middle Eastern nationalsPress release - Thursday, January 25th, 2018 at 9:30 AM
Middle Eastern nationals are increasingly showing interest in the Second Citizenship Program offered by the Government of Dominica, according to the company data of CTrustGlobal.
The rise in demand of the Dominica Citizenship took a plunge after the revisions in the amendment in Dominica CIB Act. The revisions proved rather beneficial for the CIB unit of the country as the global demand for the program has risen dramatically.
The rise in Dominica’s Citizenship popularity is due to many other factors as well. The current political climate has rendered some Middle East countries categorically unstable. This is why many wealthy business persons especially from the middle eastern countries like Iraq, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Saudi etc. are applying for a new citizenship to insure safe business and family’s future. Visa restrictions have also paved way for most nationals to seek a new home elsewhere without emigrating from their home country.
Minimum tax regulations, given by the Dominica Citizenship by Investment module, are attractive to middle eastern nationals while most countries in EU and America levy taxes on sales and income. Hence, Dominica rules the competition!
The spokesperson from CTrustGlobal, the leading agency providing Second Citizenship in the Middle East, points out that Dominica Citizenship is the current best-seller among all products and services available at CTrustGlobal.
He also informed us that Dominica Citizenship by Investment Unit has garnered a highest number of inquiries (69% approximately) and a huge increase in applications from across globe for a second passport.
CTrustGlobal has noted that about 37% rise in its clients from Middle eastern national, a similar figure from the Asian subcontinent and the rest of the clients belong to other places in the world.
CTrustGlobal is one of the forty (40) agents authorized by the Dominica government to sell passports under the country’s CBI program.
I have no words except grief in my heart knowing the reality of the only outcome that can result from this type of program which can only bear the fruits of poverty and shame. How can a leader of any country choose to sell his birth right for a piece of bread and the piece of bread that he receives is not satisfying enough to help build the roads that the farmers need to cultivate the land way before Hurricane Maria. Currently, there are blacks being sold as slaves in many of these middle eastern countries. The CARICOM nations are aware of it. We are mere slaves to many of these nations and our identities are being sold by a government who is blind. Great God give us a VISION.
Papa Bondieu, Dominique fin it bat!
When is that going to stop? when more passports are sold than there are people on the island?
Yes, it gained popularity in the citizenship program but in a negative way………………. are questionable people who are wanted by the law for crimes that they have committed in their country.By welcoming these shady people into the country, the world is being informed about what is going on in Dominica by this present government and their questionable way of making money.Yet still, you Skerrit isn’t capable of making a sustainable project to develop the country.Although you are telling the world that the citizenship program is great, you are still relying on donations. Your government declared that all schools are open when Point Mitchel school children are still using tents as a classroom.The monies that you have used after the passport sales are only to put “temporary permanent”bridges, give handouts before the election and to build rabbit hutches instead of schools. Skerrit you are a shameless human being who is ready to sink Dominica for your own gratification.
Now I wonder why these Middle Eastern nationals are increasingly showing interest in the Second Citizenship program. The majority of them are war criminals, terrorist or other criminals. They know that they stand the best chance in going for a Dominican passport as the due diligence checks are very lax or in some instances non existent.
Is this there way of telling donor countries that are slow in coming with their pledges that we don’t need their d*mn help. Well I can understand that because if we have a commodity that is on high demand and we making so much money from, why should we need tax payers around the world to send us money. Donors, keep all you pledge because we don’t need it. We selling enough passports to take care of ourselves. In fact in essence that’s exactly what Gaston Brown told the world about us,in September 2017, when he told his parliament how much money Dominica making a year on sale of passport . In fact he said he needed to lower cost of their passport to rebuild Barbuda that was also destroyed by hurricane. My point is, if we making so much money why is Skerrit giving Dominicans the impression that he needs donors Money to help rebuild? These are the questions we need answered by Skerrit
Skerrit has not got a clue what he is talking about anyway. Dominica has not seen much of all these passport sales in the first place. The majority of the proceeds sit in accounts outside Dominica and can only be accessed by one man.
Sometimes I feel like the like/dislike button for comments on here is rigged
ADMIN: Please be more specific about your concern so that we could respond accordingly.
I mean I feel like people use multiple devices or even bots to like or dislike a comment
ADMIN: Thank you for voicing your concern. We do have protection in place to safeguard against abuses. However, we will continue to monitor.
The saddest thing about this article is, it is not report given to us by our Foreign Affairs Minister or our Prime Minister or better yet our government. It is our foreign dealership, as it were that is reporting on his commodity namely ‘passports of the commonwealth of Dominica.’ Skerrit gave them the franchise and our identity is being sold on the block, like slaves were sold on the plantation! To make things worse they boasting of our identity being the cheapest on the block, which is their way of mocking us and say to us that we have no value! No wonder Trump can refer to people that behave like us as “……. countries.’ We are behaving like we have no value and as truly ……., to sit there and allow Skerrit to sell us to known terrorists and iSIS nation’s just as he sold our identity to know wanted criminals like Monfared. Lord please deliver us from the evil one
“The current political climate has rendered some Middle East countries categorically unstable. This is why many wealthy business persons especially from the middle eastern countries like Iraq, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Saudi etc. ”
What has changed in the political climate of these middle East countries that make them feel unstable? I have been on earth long enough and have been following news from the middle east for long enough to realize nothing much has changed to prompt their rich citizens to look for a new passport. What has changed is that of Trump going hard after terrorists and ISIS, to the point that he has banned some from entering the US. So with their new Dominica passport that allows them to freely travel to other countries like the UK and commit their terrorist act, thanks to their DA passport. It will be something like what we saw in the news just yesterday, where ships registered in DA, used to help transport things to North Korea. Skerrit putting us in deep trouble
Soon Dominica’s population will be near half a million. We would do well to have Arabic and Asian versions of our national anthem and pledge.
This article tells me that we (the people of Dominica) need to arise and take our country back before it is too late. It tells me that we need to take heed to the old folk song that I grewup listening to in the 70’s about “Pa quitay yow pwen Domnique hod nou” which is translated “don’t let them take Dominica from us.” Quite clearly it appears as if we allowed them to take Dominica from us. In fact seems like we handed Dominica away to them, through Skerrit. Folks, we not talking about an international market Skerrit found for us to sell our bananas, our water, our bayrum, dasheen, cocoa, coconut oil, our any of the things God richly blessed us with. We talking about a market Skerrit found to sell our passports in the middle east to wanted crooks and criminals from Syria, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq etc, most of whom have been banned from travelling to the US. To make matters worse, we are being sold by foreigners, worse than the plantation days. People, we will pay for this, I warn you
Dominicans have not got the guts to rise up. Furthermore the majority of them is happy with the status quo and quite content with the crumbs of the dictator. A once proud nation has declined into a nation of beggars.
Most of the terrorists in the world come from the middle east, which we are so blithely touting. Having a Dominican passport enables them to travel to places that they would not be allowed to visit with their natural passports. Nationals of middle eastern countries who may be under sanction for whatever reason will be able to use the Dominican passports to evade these sanctions.
Do we really want to do this? Do we have the resources and integrity to properly screen out the terrorists, criminals and sanctioned persons? Even if we did by the law of averages unsavory persons will get through. It’s just a matter of time before the international community starts taking steps to mitigate the perceived risk of dealing with persons carrying a Dominican passport. Remember when we used to be able to enter Canada visa-free? They imposed visa restrictions on us directly as a result of this same CBI.
Like Esau we are selling our heritage for a bowl of soup and like Esau we will pay dearly…
Help me understand this:
“The rise in demand of the Dominica Citizenship took a plunge after the revisions in the amendment in Dominica CIB Act. The revisions proved rather beneficial for the CIB unit of the country as the global demand for the program has risen dramatically.”
Sounds to me like it is saying that the rise took a plunge after the revisions which were beneficial causing a rise…
Am I the only one seeing a contradiction there?
You are not the only one who is confused by what Skerrit is saying. Skerrit must go on a lying course in Europe instead of going to India for a few days to become a laughing stalk doctor.
Go pm gooooo. Keep going brother Dominicans needs u as our pm.
We taking u out in office wen u same age with Lennox 67
You are an extremely ignorant individual! This is not a laughing matter anymore.
Frightening. Something all Dominicans should be concerned about.
Questions should be asked of the PM. What is his reaction to this? Dominica does not belong to him, especially as he probably has his plan B in place.