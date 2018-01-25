Middle Eastern nationals are increasingly showing interest in the Second Citizenship Program offered by the Government of Dominica, according to the company data of CTrustGlobal.

The rise in demand of the Dominica Citizenship took a plunge after the revisions in the amendment in Dominica CIB Act. The revisions proved rather beneficial for the CIB unit of the country as the global demand for the program has risen dramatically.

The rise in Dominica’s Citizenship popularity is due to many other factors as well. The current political climate has rendered some Middle East countries categorically unstable. This is why many wealthy business persons especially from the middle eastern countries like Iraq, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Saudi etc. are applying for a new citizenship to insure safe business and family’s future. Visa restrictions have also paved way for most nationals to seek a new home elsewhere without emigrating from their home country.

Minimum tax regulations, given by the Dominica Citizenship by Investment module, are attractive to middle eastern nationals while most countries in EU and America levy taxes on sales and income. Hence, Dominica rules the competition!

The spokesperson from CTrustGlobal, the leading agency providing Second Citizenship in the Middle East, points out that Dominica Citizenship is the current best-seller among all products and services available at CTrustGlobal.

He also informed us that Dominica Citizenship by Investment Unit has garnered a highest number of inquiries (69% approximately) and a huge increase in applications from across globe for a second passport.

CTrustGlobal has noted that about 37% rise in its clients from Middle eastern national, a similar figure from the Asian subcontinent and the rest of the clients belong to other places in the world.

CTrustGlobal is one of the forty (40) agents authorized by the Dominica government to sell passports under the country’s CBI program.