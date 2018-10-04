Roseau, October 12, 2018 – The Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce hosted its signature Eggs & Issues Breakfast in collaboration with Cabrits Resort and Spa Kempinski, Dominica on October 11th, 2018 to enlighten the Private Sector and Stakeholders on the business opportunities that are possible with the Cabrits Resort and Spa Kempinski, Dominica.

President of DAIC, Mr. Kenneth Green stated that DAIC wants to ensure that our business community is poised to take advantage of the business opportunities available with the Cabrits Resort and Spa Kempinski Dominica and the other large properties which will soon be opened.

Executive Director of DAIC, Ms. Lizra Fabien remarked, “We conducted a survey in August among our Membership and other businesses in the Private Sector to understand the impact of the departure of Ross University and to seek an update on the impact and progress one year after hurricane Maria. The results of this survey further motivated DAIC to host this event based on the challenges and identified recommendations of how DAIC can support the business sector. The recommendations included to increase awareness of businesses, to assist in sourcing alternative opportunities and to create an environment for investment opportunities.”

Mr. Michael J. Schoonewagen, General Manager of Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica, keynote speaker for this breakfast event, detailed the standards of a 5-star hotel, the various amenities required by guests and the economic impacts to Dominica from the operationalization of the Hotel. He mentioned that these impacts are direct, fiscal, indirect and induced. Attendees were informed on the greatest challenges of the Hotel and were encouraged to work together to alleviate these challenges.

The Dominica Bureau of Standards represented by Programme Manager Ms. Mara Abraham encouraged attendees to enhance their business standards to attract more business opportunities. Ms. Abraham highlighted the need for implementing Management System Standards to help improve business performance by specifying repeatable steps to ensure more sustained quality. Attendees were also encouraged to keep proper records and understand their supply chain and the origin of their goods.

The Eggs & Issues Breakfast was followed by a tour of the Cabrits Resort and Spa Kempinski, Dominica hotel property where attendees got a first hand view of the development. Attendees were greatly pleased with the advancement of the property and got to visualize more opportunities for engaging with the Hotel.

DAIC expresses gratitude to Cabrits Resort and Spa Kempinski, Range Development, Dominica Bureau of Standards, Le Flambeau Restaurant and all attendees for making this event possible.

DAIC continues to seek various avenues to create more opportunities for Members and the Private Sector at large in Dominica.