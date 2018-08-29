Roseau, Dominica – August 28th, 2018 – The Dominica Business Forum (DBF) laments the departure of Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) from the Commonwealth of Dominica after forty years of operations on the nature isle.

The impact of Ross University School of Medicine departure is not limited to the immediate and long-term economic and social challenges brought on employees and suppliers who deliver services and goods to the University.

This situation highlights once again the urgent need for a functioning Public/Private Sector mechanism to deliberate on and address policy and administrative challenges impacting the creation and functioning of an environment which is friendly to business and investments.

The departure of Ross University will impact negatively on the ability of the Commonwealth of Dominica to attract Direct Foreign Investments and should be a wake-up call for the country to take stock and to realize that the future development of Dominica is increasingly dependent on its human and natural resources.

The hemorrhaging of the private sector, which was exasperated with the looting after Hurricane Maria, continues and will only cease with a coordinated sense of purpose which requires a united front.

DBF, therefore, calls for policymakers, leaders of political parties, leaders of business support organizations and leaders of civil society organizations to begin the dialogue that would provide strategic approaches and solutions that remove bottlenecks to investments.

The DBF reiterates the urgent need to immediately address the critical issues of air access improvement, foreign direct investment, and national security concerns that will enhance private sector investment in the Dominican society.

Meanwhile the Dominica Business Forum calls on private enterprises to support their respective business organizations such as the DAIC, DMA, DHTA, DEF, BCAD, DCSI because this is where their interests are protected.

The Dominica Business Forum Inc. also calls on the private sector to participate in the DBF consultations when convened.

The Dominica Business Forum Inc. is legally incorporated under the Companies Act of the Commonwealth of Dominica as the representative body of the aforementioned organizations.