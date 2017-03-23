Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that operations at Dominica Coconut Product Ltd (DCP) could recommence before the end of 2017.

He said at a town hall meeting in Paix Bouche on Wednesday that a local investor has concluded negotiations with Colgate-Palmolive to take over DCP and the government will be giving the investor a loan of US$2-million to buy the company.

“We will very well see the recommencement of manufacturing activities at DCP before the end of 2017,” he revealed.

In November 2015, the company was forced to shut down operations due to the effects of the passage of Tropical Storm and 94 employees were left without a job.

“As you know, as a result of Tropical Storm Erika, Colgate-Palmolive took a decision to close down DCP, and within a couple days after the decision taken by Colgate Palmolive, I wrote a letter to them, and I said the government of Dominica will buy DCP from you,” he said.

He noted the government had serious intentions to buy the company and recommence manufacturing of soaps but was approached by a businessman in the matter.

“A local business person approached me and said look I am prepared to buy it myself,” Skerrit stated. “And we gave him priority because the truth is, I prefer it to be in the private sector than government owning it.”

Skerrit said the local investor has now concluded the negotiations with Colgate-Palmolive to take over DCP.

“We will be giving that investor in Dominica a loan of US$2-millon to buy Colgate-Palmolive,” he noted. “I met with him yesterday and he said to me from the moment they take over then can recommence the manufacturing of soaps within six months.”

In January, 2017 the government said the funds will be coming from the Citizenship by Investment Program.

DCP was formed in 1965 by Elias Nassief and later taken over by his son, Phillip Nassief. In 1995, DCP was sold to Colgate-Palmolive.

The company was primarily involved in manufacturing and packaging soaps and other detergents, such as laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, toothpaste gels and tooth powders, natural glycerin, hand soaps, dentifrices, presoaks, toilet soaps, waterless hand soaps, and scouring cleansers. Its products were widely distributed throughout the country in cooperation with its partners and affiliated companies.