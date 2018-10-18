Belfast: October 17 – DCP Successors Ltd, the soap manufacturing factory in Belfast achieved a very important milestone this week as they received their first bulk shipment of the raw material Tallow.

Tallow is the main ingredients used in the manufacturing of the company’s soaps.

The company officially began manufacturing operations in February 2018 and was able to commence exportation of the finished product in March 2018.

General Manager, Damien Sorhaindo remarked, “The shipment of tallow received this week is valued at approximately EC $2,000,000, which is a significant investment, but furthermore is a clear indication of the company’s commitment to Dominica and to the continued success of the operations at the facility.”

Another important milestone achieved is the fact that the company was able to receive this shipment at their Jetty facility in Belfast.

“Most people would know that the company’s jetty suffered extensive damage during the passage of Hurricane Maria and although it is still in the process of being rehabilitated, enough repair works were carried out to date to accommodate this vessel,” he said.

Sorhaindo also expressed his gratitude to the company’s staff who handled all the preparatory work leading up to the shipment, as well as the actual receiving of the tallow material on Monday, October 15, which was a gruelling 15 hour operation from the time the vessel docked at the jetty at 10 am to all the material being pumped into their bulk storage tanks, close to 1 am the next morning.

“This procedure is a very technical and labour intensive one and the guys really worked diligently to ensure the entire process was completed safely and successfully,” he stated.

Sorhaindo closed by also extending special thanks to PDV Caribe Dominica Ltd, who provided two light towers to the company free of charge to facilitate the unloading during the nighttime hours.