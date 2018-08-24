Credit unions looking to assist members affected by Ross pulloutDominica News Online - Friday, August 24th, 2018 at 9:39 AM
Manager of the Dominica Cooperative Societies League Ltd ( DCSLL), Phoenix Belfield, has said the credit union movement is seeking ways to assist members who were affected by the withdrawal of Ross University School of Medicine from the island.
Speaking at a Scholarship Awards Ceremony held at the Prevost Cinemall on Thursday, Belfield said that members have been affected in various ways including apartments being emptied and loss of employment.
“And just like any other financial institution we have to find ways to mitigate against that but most importantly we have to find ways to assist our members, some of whom would have been affected by the withdrawal, through having their businesses curtailed, some of them would have had apartments emptied, some of them would have lost employment,” he said.
Belfield described Portsmouth as a ghost town since the departure of Ross.
“I don’t know how many of you have gone up to Portsmouth since, but it is almost like a ghost town,” he stated.
Earlier this month, Ross announced that it will be pulling out of Dominica due to what it said were damages suffered by Hurricane Maria.
The institution operated at Picard for 40 years serving as a major contributor to the island’s economy.
The University has announced it will move to Barbados.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
Ghost Town? It may be in the future but stop the exaggeration man stupes. Since the number of students decreased picard was slower. The only diff for now is you not seeing medical students up and down. IGA was even pulling out long before Ross, KFC closed long.
Phoenix my boy. Thanks for working for our Dominica. I have a suggestion in one of the ways that the persons affected by the ROSS fallout could be assisted and that is in a real and unconventional way.
I spoke to a Landlord who hosted Ross students and their families. One of the genuine concerns for the students there had to do with the perceived Rip off in the pricing of every good or service supplied to the students, even at the Supermarkets. Whitchurch Portsmouth for example had significantly higer prices than Whitchurch Roseau for same items.
Another issue of concern had to do with the Lack of a proper system for the management and disposal of Garbage at the apts. and RAT infestation was a major concern.
The Road conditions at the Apts. was severely neglected and deplorable. So while Gov’t has to do its part, the ppl who benefited directly took the business for granted.
So, please teach these ppl the linkages associated with keeping their Market. Customer Care is key!!
Good initiative,but the people affected need to come out and talk ..When any village/town on island is affected,Dominica is affected I applaud the move.We are all in it together.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now .
Portsmouth is not like a ghost town or almost like a ghost town; Portsmouth is a ghost tomb, a place where ghosts are buried. But then again that’s how possie people like it. Ian them have described Portsmouth as their jarden patat (potato garden) but trust me, the place looks like a zoo now. I have always said we caused possie to be like that because we put party before ourselves. Is labar we labar so Skerrit and Charles Savarin know how to mock us knowing we will do nothing and say nothing except to wrap our tail and take our blows. But this is just the beginning of sorrow you know. I bet you Whitchurch cannot continue without Ross and many of the restaurants and bars in the area will soon follow, though some have been reduced to only 3 days a week since Maria. But we labar so let’s us take our blows under Skerrit.