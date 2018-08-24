Manager of the Dominica Cooperative Societies League Ltd ( DCSLL), Phoenix Belfield, has said the credit union movement is seeking ways to assist members who were affected by the withdrawal of Ross University School of Medicine from the island.

Speaking at a Scholarship Awards Ceremony held at the Prevost Cinemall on Thursday, Belfield said that members have been affected in various ways including apartments being emptied and loss of employment.

“And just like any other financial institution we have to find ways to mitigate against that but most importantly we have to find ways to assist our members, some of whom would have been affected by the withdrawal, through having their businesses curtailed, some of them would have had apartments emptied, some of them would have lost employment,” he said.

Belfield described Portsmouth as a ghost town since the departure of Ross.

“I don’t know how many of you have gone up to Portsmouth since, but it is almost like a ghost town,” he stated.

Earlier this month, Ross announced that it will be pulling out of Dominica due to what it said were damages suffered by Hurricane Maria.

The institution operated at Picard for 40 years serving as a major contributor to the island’s economy.

The University has announced it will move to Barbados.