New Chairman of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) and Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, has stated that the matter of de-risking does not only affects the Caribbean region but is a global challenge.

In banking and financial terms, de-risking refers to financial institutions closing the accounts of clients who seem to be high-risk for money laundering or terrorist financing abuse, namely money service businesses, nonprofit organizations, correspondent banks, and foreign embassies.

Speaking last week, as he took on the Chairmanship of the Monetary Council, Skerrit debunked what he said is a “myth” that the issue only has a major effect on small economies like Dominica as banks across the world exercise this action.

“There is this myth that de-risking is only affecting the Caribbean region but this is a global challenge. Within the developed world, the banks are exercising that action, and for us, it is being felt much stronger because we are a small economy, and we have to rely exclusively for our foreign transaction on the U.S. dollar,” he said.

He added that this challenge is not something that any one country can face on its own, and so, there must be a collaboration between countries to collectively combat the issue and eventually put it to an end.

“It is not a matter that is unique to us in the Caribbean region, this is a global threat that is taking place in various regions on how we can counteract and how we can seek to get a better understanding of it and put and put an end to it. But it is a major challenge and this is why we are saying that we need to join forces because no one country can counteract the challenge by itself,” he noted.

He noted further that the various media outlets should take caution in what they publish about this matter as it has serious negative potential.

“I really want us to be responsible in the way we speak about this matter publicly, in the way we broadcast and publish matter relating to this issue because it has the potential of really bringing our economies to a halt,” he remarked.

Skerrit first addressed the matter of de-risking on Friday July 21st where he took up the new role in the rotating chairmanship at the ECCU saying that “Arguably the most significant challenge to banking in the ECCU at this time is the practice of de-risking by correspondent banks.”

According to him, the ECCU has therefore established an economic transformation as a strategic plan for the period 2017 to 2021 which will formally be launched in September.