Prime Minister of Dominica and new Chairman of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), Roosevelt Skerrit has said the most significant challenge to banking in the Eastern Caribbean Central Union (ECCU) at this time is the practice of de-risking by correspondent banks.

Skerrit took on his new role in the rotating Chairmanship on Friday from the outgoing Chairman, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne during a ceremony at the State House on Friday.

“Arguably the most significant challenge to banking in the ECCU at this time is the practice of de-risking by correspondent banks,” he said while addressing the ceremony.

He said the Central Bank, in collaboration with key partners, will continue its strong advocacy to preserve correspondent banking relationships in the ECCU.

“These relationships facilitate essential banking services such as wire transfers and cross border credit, and debit card payments,” Skerrit noted. “Without these services our trade will be disrupted, our economies would be crippled and our development would grind to a squishing halt.”

Skerrit mentioned further that de-risking is a major concern for every country and, “for every bank in every country.”

He said, however, in the region the indigenous banks are at greatest risk and he called on citizens to follow guidelines given by banks.

“I issue a call to all the citizens of the ECCU to adhere strictly to the guidelines provided by the banks and to ask also that we do not use social or any other media to disseminate stories that could affect how our regional banks are viewed by the international community,” Skerrit stated. “We have to work together to ensure that we put an end or halt the process of de-risking in our region.”

Skerrit said the matter should never be seen as a political issue.

Furthermore, he stated, for this reason, the ECCB has set economic transformation as a focus for its strategic plan for the period 2017 to 2021.

Skerrit went on to say that in September the bank will formally launch its strategic plan.

He commended the Governor of the ECCB, Timothy Antoine for his foresight in commissioning the preparation of this plan and other staff for ensuring that the plan was committed.

“I look forward to very strong results,” Skerrit stated.

He noted further that the Monetary Council is fully committed to playing its part in the region.

“It is with this high level of commitment and with the eagerness to make life better for citizens of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union that I assume the Chairmanship of this Council,” he said.

Skerrit said from the vantage of the Monetary Council, there are three economic challenges at this time.

“One, strengthening the stability of the financial sector, 2, addressing the deficiencies in the flow of credit to key economic drivers and 3, enhancing long-term growth potential and competitiveness,” Skerrit explained. “Over the next year, the focus will be on addressing these challenges.”

Meantime, former Chairman Browne expressed his gratitude to the Governor and the entire staff of the ECCB for their support during his tenure.

“It’s my distinct pleasure to hand over the chairmanship of the ECCB Monetary Council to Roosevelt Skerrit,” he said. “I remain committed to working with your incoming chairman and other members of the Monetary Council and you press forward in the service of the people of the region.”

The Monetary Council is the highest decision-making authority of the ECCB. It comprises the eight ministers for finance from each of the participating governments.

Each minister designates an alternate to serve on the Council in his absence. Chairmanship of the Council is rotated among the members in alphabetical order on an annual basis.