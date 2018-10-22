Dominica is part of a LIAT shareholder’s meeting currently underway in St Vincent to discuss the future of the airline.

The meeting started today (Monday, October 22) and it could be a defining moment for the future of the regional airline as shareholders will talk about the varying roles of stakeholders and the private sector.

The underlying premise of the discussions is that the travelling public must be better served and intra-regional travel needs to be encouraged.

A statement from the government in Antigua, where LIAT is based, said that the meeting will discuss a number of options intended to secure the future viability of the carrier.

The statement said the LIAT meeting is being held ahead of the meeting of the leaders of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) on Tuesday.

It said the agenda items for the meeting include a presentation on Climate Smart and Investment Ready Opportunities for the OECS; establishment of diplomatic presence in Canada; OECS membership in the Inter-American Development Bank and the establishment of a fourth University of the West Indies campus in Antigua/Barbuda and the implications for OECS member states.

A number of reports from OECS matters will also be discussed including the OECS Commission and the reports of the Council of Ministers.

The major shareholders of LIAT are Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.