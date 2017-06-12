The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), through Chief Executive Officer Dennis Chung, has been invited to participate in a series of activities organized by The Dominica Business Forum (DBF) in Roseau, Dominica, aimed at strengthening their private sector operations from June 13-15, 2017.

The OECS Commission supported the Dominica Business Forum through the preparation of a successful financial request on their behalf to Caribbean Export.

The DBF — an umbrella consortium of business support organizations in Dominica, invited the PSOJ to assist in their intervention efforts through the sensitisation of Dominica’s private sector on the realities of doing business in the Caribbean, and the need for greater collaboration within the private and public sector on a national and regional level.

“The organization and its affiliates wish to learn from the PSOJ and its experience in Jamaica since it is widely accepted that the PSOJ is the most respected and successful private sector organization in the Caribbean,” said the DBF.

CEO Chung will meet with a broad cross-section of Dominican private sector entities, Government officials, and the Opposition, as well as take part in a private sector luncheon and a public discussion forum.

Mr. Chung will also give information on the PSOJ’s structure and experience as part of the Dominica private sector strengthening mission.