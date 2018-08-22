Dominica’s CBI crowned best in the world for second yearDominica News Online - Wednesday, August 22nd, 2018 at 9:37 AM
Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI) was named best in the world for the second year in the CBI Index published by the Professional Wealth Management (PWM) – a publication from the Financial Times, released today, August 22, 2018.
The report notes that the expanding industry attracts more investors seeking greater mobility and business opportunities, often prompted by shifting global economic and political tensions.
According to the report, of all 13 CBI jurisdictions worldwide, Dominica spearheads the industry, scoring perfect marks in five of the seven pillars against which each the programme is evaluated.
The seven pillars measured by the CBI Index are: Due Diligence, Freedom of Movement, Standard of Living, Minimum Investment Outlay, Ease of Processing, Citizenship Timeline, and Mandatory Travel or Residence.
According to the report, Dominica remains the world’s best economic citizenship jurisdiction due to maintained high levels of timeliness and simplicity in process, an affordable investment threshold, and a robust due diligence framework.
This result is a testament to the small Caribbean nation’s CBI programme successfully withstanding the challenges presented by last year’s hurricane season, it said.
Moreover, their latest Styrofoam and plastic ban initiative announcement earned Dominica widespread international accolades for being a responsible part of a Global Community – the exact mindset that guides the country’s leading CBI programme.
Dominica further serves as a commendable example of how CBI funds can be used to improve the lives of its citizens, such as the recently announced construction of 5,000 new homes, financed entirely by the CBI programme, the report stated.
The programmes assessed in this year’s CBI Index include those offered by Antigua and Barbuda, Austria, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Cyprus, Dominica, Grenada, Jordan, Malta, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Turkey, and Vanuatu.
PWM notes that more investors worldwide – especially from China, Russia, and, increasingly, the Middle East and Africa – are attracted to the notion of obtaining dual nationality.
This trend is predicted to grow among global families affected by socio-political instability in their home countries, or international businesspersons seeking expanded visa-free travel and business opportunities.
Ranked second in the 2018 CBI Index, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis.
I feel like the chariot maker in the book, ‘The Richest Man in Babylon’. So much wealth is reported from the CBI program but yet I cannot see it nor taste it. I have to labour month after month with only hopes of the slightest elevation of my situation.
While it is flattering to see Dominica ranked in first place we should exercise some caution in accepting this at face value. PWM (Professional Wealth Management) produce their index in cooperation with CS Global, who are Dominica’s exclusive marketing agent for its CBI programme.
I would prefer to see a truly independent survey, carried out at arms-length from parties that have an interest in a preferred ranking of their clients.
well done the Government of Dominica
driven by the Honorable Doctor Roosevelt Skerrit
Do your ting brother Skerrit
What I do know of Dominica’s CBI programme,is that thousands of passports have been sold (we do not have a figure) and a few billions of dollars have been made.Despite that, the level of poverty, indigency, hopelessness among the people have increased . The programme is highly intransparent,has no accountability and does not redound to lift the ordinary man from the morass in which the bad leadership of the country has subjected him/her .I still cannot see the benefits of CBI on the ground in my country .I know it has spawned many dodgy diplomats,a few of which are in jail,but really it’s just a few people benefitting from it ….
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now