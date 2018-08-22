Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI) was named best in the world for the second year in the CBI Index published by the Professional Wealth Management (PWM) – a publication from the Financial Times, released today, August 22, 2018.

The report notes that the expanding industry attracts more investors seeking greater mobility and business opportunities, often prompted by shifting global economic and political tensions.

According to the report, of all 13 CBI jurisdictions worldwide, Dominica spearheads the industry, scoring perfect marks in five of the seven pillars against which each the programme is evaluated.

The seven pillars measured by the CBI Index are: Due Diligence, Freedom of Movement, Standard of Living, Minimum Investment Outlay, Ease of Processing, Citizenship Timeline, and Mandatory Travel or Residence.

According to the report, Dominica remains the world’s best economic citizenship jurisdiction due to maintained high levels of timeliness and simplicity in process, an affordable investment threshold, and a robust due diligence framework.

This result is a testament to the small Caribbean nation’s CBI programme successfully withstanding the challenges presented by last year’s hurricane season, it said.

Moreover, their latest Styrofoam and plastic ban initiative announcement earned Dominica widespread international accolades for being a responsible part of a Global Community – the exact mindset that guides the country’s leading CBI programme.

Dominica further serves as a commendable example of how CBI funds can be used to improve the lives of its citizens, such as the recently announced construction of 5,000 new homes, financed entirely by the CBI programme, the report stated.

The programmes assessed in this year’s CBI Index include those offered by Antigua and Barbuda, Austria, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Cyprus, Dominica, Grenada, Jordan, Malta, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Turkey, and Vanuatu.

PWM notes that more investors worldwide – especially from China, Russia, and, increasingly, the Middle East and Africa – are attracted to the notion of obtaining dual nationality.

This trend is predicted to grow among global families affected by socio-political instability in their home countries, or international businesspersons seeking expanded visa-free travel and business opportunities.

Ranked second in the 2018 CBI Index, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis.