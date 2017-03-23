Dominica’s fiscal outlook has deteriorated despite CBI revenue -IMF reportDominica News Online - Thursday, March 23rd, 2017 at 10:08 AM
Dominica’s fiscal outlook had deteriorated despite high revenues from the island’s much-touted Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program, a report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated.
A team from the IMF visited Dominica from March 7 to the 20 to conduct its 2017 Article IV consultation.
“Despite high Citizenship-By-Investment (CBI) revenues, the fiscal outlook has deteriorated largely due to lower projected grant revenues; a downward revision in the projected yields of the fiscal consolidation measures; the increase in social transfers; and the reduction of the corporate income tax rate in January 2017,” the report stated. “As a result, the use of government deposits to cover financing needs would be necessary to reach the regional debt target of 60 percent of GDP by 2030 without increasing the fiscal consolidation effort above the commitments in the RCF disbursement.”
The report also stated that economic activity remained weak in 2016 due to a number of factors but projected growth to accelerate to above 3 percent in 2017-2018.
“Economic activity in 2016 remained weak as capacity constraints and unfavorable weather conditions slowed public investment more than anticipated,” the report said. “Growth is projected to accelerate to above 3 percent in 2017-18 on the back of a pickup in public investment and several large-scale projects, and to stabilize at a potential rate of 1.5 percent over the medium term.”
The report said the island’s external current account deficit, also known as the trade deficit, “is projected to widen due to the increase in imports of goods and services during the execution of reconstruction investment and the large investment projects.”
“In the medium term, the external balance is projected to gradually improve as agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing recover, and geothermal electricity generation reduces oil imports,” the report said.
The report stated that bank’s credit to the private sector remains weak due to “insufficient bankable projects, persisting low profitability, and high non-performing loans (NPLs).”
“The authorities took steps to increase the capital of the National Bank of Dominica, but persistent actions are needed to improve the soundness of financial institutions and to reduce NPLs, including though the operationalization of the Eastern Caribbean Asset Management Company,” it said.
The report warned of government’s significant involvement with credit programs through public financial institutions saying this “reduces the scope for efficient financial intermediation.”
In face of the island’s fiscal outlook, the report made several suggestions.
“The fiscal outlook underscores the importance of a timely implementation of the fiscal consolidation package,” it said. ‘The efforts to improve tax administration should be maintained to make the gains in compliance durable. On the expenditure side, the government should limit the increase in the wage bill and prepare specific plans for the gradual unwinding of the expenditures related to recovery and reconstruction in the aftermath of Erika.”
It said fiscal consolidation “should focus on reducing the underlying primary balance, that is, the primary balance excluding unpredictable revenues, such as CBI flows, and transitory factors.”
“Given the risks to the fiscal outlook, the authorities should also explore contingent fiscal consolidation measures such as developing a formal tax incentives policy for private investment, preparing a revenue enhancing tax reform, and improving spending efficiency through better targeting and means testing of social programs,” the report said. “In addition, strengthening fiscal management is critical for the durability of the fiscal consolidation gains, including through enhancing budget preparation and execution processes, further improving the integrity of the CBI program, and considering the adoption of fiscal responsibility legislation.”
The report also noted that improving the conditions for private investment, especially for export activities, is key to accelerating growth.
“Efforts should, therefore, focus on the removal of costs and barriers that affect investment decisions and profitability,” it noted. “Specifically, the government should enhance labor market legislation and better target education programs in order to improve labor productivity and mobility across sectors; reduce the cost of doing business, especially in terms of resolving insolvency, registering property, paying taxes, and obtaining construction permits; explore the potential for expansion and further diversification of tourism markets; enhance the resilience of public infrastructure to natural disasters; and advance on the development of geothermal generation of electricity.”
The visit was led by Alejandro Guerson. His team met with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, senior government officials, labor unions, and private sector representatives while on the island.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
27 Comments
Did Linton speak with the IMF before compiling their report? Just asking.
Folks, it is against this report card Skerrit fooling his usual group about international airport. Minister Darroux told the nation that Skerrit has enough money to build the long overdue international airport. Did Monfared build a secret bank and left it for Skerrit? That’s what we need to get investigated before we send Skerrit home
The new governor of the central bank cautioned the government about spending too much money on things which are not in the productive sector,yet every day one reads of Skerritt currying favor with the electorate by wanting to be the godfather to every one and every cause.How many times does he have to be advised to pay attention to and focus more attention to efforts which will be sustainable and earn revenue for the country in the long run.One would have thought that with an honorary doctorate Skerritt would have learnt something or two..
Grandbay on Tuesday night
PaixBouche Constituency Wednesday night….MONEY FOR VOTES.Country plummeting downwards..
Check out the last paragraph of the full report:
“Improving the conditions for private investment, especially for export activities, is the key to accelerating growth. Efforts should therefore focus on the removal of costs and barriers that affect investment decisions and profitability. Specifically, the government should enhance labor market legislation and better target education programs in order to improve labor productivity and mobility across sectors; reduce the cost of doing business, especially in terms of resolving insolvency, registering property, paying taxes, and obtaining construction permits; explore the potential for expansion and further diversification of tourism markets; enhance the resilience of public infrastructure to natural disasters; and advance on the development of geothermal generation of electricity.”
That’s the key!
And the first paragraph reads “despite high CBI revenue”. So why the he’ll is UWP trying to sabotage the program. And yes they got figures despite the lies that we have been told. And yes they said where the money goes
Bad, very bad report card Roosevelt. This boy can do better but does not want to listen to teacher, that is wiser than him. Only one solution, expel him to save the reputation of this school.
The report makes it abundantly clear that the government can not go on splashing money on unregulated, unbudgeted social spending. or handouts for political purposes. Red Clinic is facing a grim future and will have to go. If we can not increase donor donations or continue to generate a steady cash flow from grants or CBI proceeds, we are snookered. Reading this report tells me too that right now government would find it extremely difficult to attract further loan funding from bona fide financial institutions. Maybe mr. Skerrit has another goose up his sleeve to lay more golden eggs?
Erika ,Linton and CBI that do that
Boy, we in bad, bad shape. The IMF report also calls for a freezing on wages. Now after years of depending so much on the econ citizenship program and killing industries, how are we going to get out this? CBI revenues alone cannot do it. Mr. Prime Minister, you had better think of something fast, really FAST because passport revenues are already starting to decline. Don’t bail on us now, you got us into this mess, the most decent thing you could do is start to get us out of this stink hole before next election.
CBI or the selling of citizenship/passports cannot sustain the economy! Secondly, the monies generated from CBI does not generate employment as no economic activities can be seen,instead the rogues posing as government distributes the monies to all and sundry in the name of social welfare programs which does not exist! How many people how often and how long can these rogues sustain people with CBI monies being dished out When a prime mistake at a so-called town hall meeting calls one of his supporters dressed in red and offer her a house,when in fact the lady confesses that she can afford to spend$1,500.00 on a rented property, isn’t this a mismanagement of the governance of the island This is in no way helping a poor,but rather the illegal attempt of compensation to a supporter! Therefore, is such is the case, everyone should be entitled to their mortgage payments and rent being paid off by the rogues posing as government! Everyone who does not own a house is entitled to…
The future of Dominica is as cloudy as that of the Trump administration. The sad thing is, those of us familiar with life here will agree that things are getting worse day after day and sadly enough, unlike in the US where the FBI is determined to investigate what went wrong with their election so it could be corrected, in Dominica, no one including the police is willing to investigate what has been going wrong in Dominica for over ten years. To his credit Skerrit has told the nation that most of us do not have a place to run to in the event of a collapse, though we know he was not referring to himself since he has many places to run to. The question that we must ask ourselves now is, how long are we prepared to allow Skerrit to destroy our image nationally, regionally, and internationally before we demand in no uncertain terms that he resigns now? We can’t afford to wait for another election even if he were to call it in the next ninty days. We need him out now
I myself am fed up of hearing about the unsustainable CBI program to be quite honest. There was a time we didn’t know anything about CBI, now every last project in DA is CBI and people are still not smelling a big rat!! What else is the government doing or have they run out of ideas to run the country?
Although I don’t trust the IMF, they made some good points specifically, “…reduce the cost of doing business,…” this is one area where the government needs to focus on.
That is the main way to attract foreign investors. It will be hard because that will involve a culture change in customer service. The banks in DA are the worst. As for AID Bank. You begging for them to get your business. I am so glad with OECS’ further integration I can go elsewhere for financial services.
This bad report card is another reason why Skerrit and his entire cabinet MUST go NOW! In all honesty I did not need an IMF report to tell me things are terribly bad in Dominica and is getting worse day after day despite Skerrit’s secret CBI money that is not disclosed to the nation. So rich that the health minister tells us that Skerrit has enough money for the international airport. That being the case somebody definitely needs to investigate Skerrit to see where that money came from and if it is not money from the proceeds of crime especially with arrest of Aleireza Monfared, who was in Dominica hiding for 6 months.
Skerrit and the gang in the corrupt party, keep telling their fools that things are good..CBI rrwillevenue will continue to fail the country,and misused,because it is being frittered away by the ruling psrty TO BUY VOTES..Who are the ones benefitting?Ask the Labourites..!!! I hope PUBLIC SERVANTS GET ALSO…They are Dominicans too.
CBI revenue
The hard task will be to implement these recommendations. These guys are busy playing politics spreading CBI money all over the place instead of using that money to grow the economy. In other words, plant the seeds now so that you can reap the fruits later. All they are doing is cooking the seeds to make dinner tonight.
This is nothing new.
The UWP has been cautioning the government about the mendicant society that Skerrit has been cultivating and giving people false hope. Lets be real, their is absolutely no viable industry in Dominica today. Agriculture is in the graveyard, Tourism is on life support, manufacturing is at the point of no return. How can we grow an economy like that?
I do hope that the opposition investigates him when the government changes.
I have become sick of this guy ruining our country’s image and making life a living hell for those of us who have no where to run to.
uwp what! please you all doing demage to Dominica image with lies
So, to get our fiscal forecast looking good, we will have to increase taxes, drastically reduce on social programs, control govt wage bill and go on a begging campaign to increase grant revenues ..hhhmmm? This might just be a recipe that leads to increase porverty. What we in Dominica should do is produce more and consume more of what we produce, this can have a positive effect on the economy. Let us stop talking and start working.
I would like Dr Thompson to put this in layman’s terms. From my understanding the CBI Program is saving our butt. And how is this that IMF has figures to do these projections? Somebody is being deceitful.
Lol…..thank got for cbi…. otherwise we wud be dragging out bottom on d road
Well well well. People what else do we have to see to take action?
We are in a downward spiral and no one wants to take responsibility and the Government hiding behind the CBI. My God…….
De country nice boy !
Surely, this should not surprise anyone who has been observing Dominica’s continuous decline.
P/S
We examined the financial affairs of the country – DOMINICA – to include both internal and external operations of the governing body and underscored that there is much corruption and mismanagement of business. The kickback that some of the ministers of government receive as a result of one transactional meeting was quite surprising and alarming, and could very well be employed and redirected to building reinforced bridges and making private investment more prospective.
Please note that report did not come from Hon. Lennox Linton or Dr. Thompson Fontaine. We don’t expect the Prime Minister to comment, however, it is going to be interesting to see what kind of spins is going to come from Tony.