Dominica’s minimum wage lowest in OECS – reportDominica News Online - Monday, September 8th, 2014 at 9:17 AM
The minimum wage in Dominica is the lowest in the OECS, according to a report to be submitted to the minister of labour of St. Kitts.
According to the report, Dominica’s minumum wage is EC$4.05 per hour or EC$162.00 per week.
A final report with recommendations from a 27-person National Advisory Committee on Minimum Wage is being prepared to be sent to minister Patrice Nisbett.
Information shows St. Kitts leads the OECS in minimum wage with EC$8.00 per hour or EC$320.00 per week.
Below is the full listing from highest minimum wage to the lowest.
St. Kitts ….EC$8.00 ($EC320.00 per week)
Antigua and Barbuda…. EC$7.51 (EC$300.40 per week)
Grenada …. EC$6.00 (EC$240.00 weekly)
St. Lucia ….EC$5.00 per hour (EC$200.00 per week)
St. Vincent and the Grenadines …. EC$4.46 per hour (EC$178.40 per week)
Dominica ….EC$4.05 per hour (EC$162.00 per week).
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
140 Comments
Hey!…..all those that supporting skerrit know what they get already or hoping to get something. If he go Crapaud smoke their pipe, no more handouts. Greedy Dominicans!
with low cost of living comes low wages.. with high cost of living comes higher wages….. It doesn’t make much difference with in pocket keeps vs spending if you measure using simple percentages and ratio.
Antigua is the highest with $8.25. I heard Hon: Cutie Benjamin said that last week.
The cost of living is too high in Dominica! An average person with an average salary finds it impossible to aren’t, pay bills and own a vehicle. The Government encourages us to further our education yet they refuse to pay for a Masters degree in the public service. However, they bring in unqualified people on contracts and pay them much higher than those who are qualified.
lol so all you think if they vote uwp in, things would get better?
You must b working for 4 $ an hour, and you look satisfy, so Sade, people like you have the country like that
The question is why are you so afraid to take a chance? The current situation is not working for the majority of the population, so it’s time to try something else, someone else. It’s definitely worth a shot.
We continue to paint a very distorted picture of Dominica. Poor fools!
We’re just suppose to ignore all the wrong that’s going on? Don’t post it on DNO or talk about it on Q just stay quiet and paint a beautiful picture of this country. While people are suffering. You’re the poor fool. Open your eyes.
This is painted image… its cold had facts.. from one of the other islands… instead you embrace the fact.. your disregard it and spew rubbish!!
Tell me why dno will very rarely post my comments?
minimum wage in dominica is 4.05????? so food is more expensive than your wages. just food. so how can you buy gas, pay your electric, water, marpin if the average person has cable tv no wonder people find it is so easy to still from their work place.
so dominica has no middle class there is only the rich and poor.
Minimum wage is a washout. How could anyone survive on that low wage? The minimum wage of any country should not be less than $10.00 and even that is low for the cost of living.
As per the article the minimum wage is $4.05/hour ,working at that rate must feel like working paycheck to paycheck right? what if you had the opportunity to dictate the amount of money your hour is worth would you cease that opportunity?
The minimum wage in Dominica did not become the lowest under this administration. It has been under all the previous administration. Dominica has just started to advance in many key areas eventually the minimum wage will follow. Rome was not built in a day. We can always find something to criticize. The big picture tells us that Dominica has made significant progress under this Labour Party Administration.
This administration has been in office for how many years?, I they really care they would have done something about the minimum wage.
Wtf? So are you really saying that its take the government up to 20yrs to progress. If it takes them that long I am guessing that we will catch up by 2040 then.
Please advise / educate me and others specifically on the significant SUSTAINABLE progresses that have been made under this government.
Please educate me, i’m not hating I’m genuinely interested.
Think of a cashier starting salary is $150.00 a week at one of the main supermarkets now in Portsmouth These so call managers and FC’s are just wicked set of people
Good for Dominican people they love their PM.lol.
Please vote for the leader of the Dominica sLAveBOUR Party to win the next election again because all of us want to our country to remain being listed last in the Caribbean for another 5 years.
All in sync with Skerro One China policy, Slave Labor without factories.
My main problem with PM Skerrit is that he isn’t progressive enough. That is about what I earned working at the Dominica Coconut Products factory in the early 80’s. More than 30 years later, not much has changed?
WOW!!The same thing 30 years ago. That should have been looked at long time ago.
back then $4.05 was not minimum wage. u were probably well paid in those days.
Shot-up all you mouths Dominicans, “it is none of you all DMn Business how rich I get.” Just remain quiet and take what all you get!!
My friends and I , and family can travel when we want, and if one of get sick , we have the money to fly them to any overseas hospital , so whats the big deal?
Some shall eat ! I love this country.
YOU damn lie that is not what the man said. It is not anybodies business where the labor party gets their funding from. Tell UWP to tell us where they getting their money from.
Bomb all you making to travel, everybody knows that
This TV flashing here cost $1298
KFC 25.00$ man too much work for one TV & a KFC ah go tief instead send me up stocky I ain’t working for $4.05/hr
Parry, I would remind the Prime Minister of the productivity report that was presented to him which was unsatisfactory. I would inform him that he cannot expect productivity to improve when Dominicans are paid such meager wages.
Charles Saverin $30000 a month. Not three thousand but thirty thousand.
Ambassador , Norden Bannis, Emmanuel Nanthan, Francine Baron, Charlie Jong all these guys and many more are paid for doing what? Somebody help me.
I would like to hear or even see those inept and liars address that issue. But then again they cannot answer questions on the economic state of the country. They cannot talk about increasing minimum wage when they are out there telling Dominican a that we are incapable of attaining 5% growth. I dare them to comment cause if they do the businessmen in our struggling or dead economy will not be happy.
Everyday I become more enamored with Miss Truth for she is resilient and positive lyrics stubborn. Miss Truth is forever rising from the dust and debris which comes from the evil heart of evil men-their hands stained by the indelibly of dishonesty, lying , stealing, money laundering, millions hidden in the Cayman islands, villas, homes in Florida etc.
But I believe in Karma and the evil works of evil men must and bound to come end.
if you believe in karma, stop wishing bad on others. That negative energy will only come back to you. Yes things must change for the better but you sound quite hateful.
First we were fleeced and now we are being skinned. Dear God, have mercy on this little country and deliver us from evil.
Good, and then we will be stitched up again.
wehhhh garcon. DA last again?
I know right! It’s like backing a lame donkey in a race with thoroughbred horses…weh.
This is very inaccurate information being propagated by DNO. Dominica does not have a national minimum wage! Instead, there are minimum wages for some categories of workers and none of them is $4.05. DNO should also note that there are categories for which the minimum is $5.50 which, according to your schematic, makes us higher than St. Vincent and St. Lucia.
Next time, run your analysis by labour partners before going to press.
Campaigning on a pledge to increase the minimum wage and attract foreign investment, Mr Skerrit and the DLP were re-elected by a landslide in December 2009. (http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/americas/country_profiles/1166435.stm)
Maybe it’s time to revisit the other promises made Mr Skerrit and the DLP.
Frank Talker you talk too much and should listen instead. Dominica have a Labour Standards Act, which lays down min. legal wage levels, chapter 89.05. As far as I remember that was last amended six years ago in June of 2008 with the min. wages for agricultural & unskilled labour at E.C.4.00/hr, young, cashiers & sales assistants at E.C. 5.50/hr. trainees at E.C.$.3.60/hr and even call centre workers at E.C.8.16 hr. Look it up and I’m sure you will find other categories of workers such as domestic help, as well as working conditions covered by this act.
Help me understand then why the minimum wage is quoted at $4.06 if it is different for various category of workers.
Hartley, Hartley, Hartley !!!!! you hear what them fellas say? Them fellas say Dominica last again.
Comrade can I have some notes to address that please?
Minimum wage is $4.05 an hour, a beer cost $5.00, bread $1.50, so I have to work two and a half hours to buy a bread and a malt.
I understand the Ambassador gets $14,000.00 monthly, de wife get $8,000.00 the Jong gets $8,000.00 and the army of advisers made up of Eddie, Mike Jones, Nanthan, Severin, Ettiene, and others too numerous to mention add up to $200,000.00 monthly.
Wheh, wheh, wheh, look wickedness.
I vote labar once, twice, three times but not this time. When I get $450.00 for my month, I pay Social Security $21.50, Marpin $80.50,
Domlec $60.00 top up, I owing rent for six months, I does monitor Lime and Digi for free talk for $15.00, I bum a ride to go work. Praise Jah I doh have children.
Every time I saying I not going to stand up outside business man house as security for that little bit of money but they tell me half a loaf better than no bread. Labah say they would take me to de next level for five years now is below level they put me.
Go get a degree and then you will get more than 450.00 Maybe groceries you packaging how much more you want for that?
Your name suggests that you have no class far less a degree. The world is made up of all types including scavengers like you.
As your User name implies, you seem tooo ignorant!!
@bomboclat, i know alot of people with degree who is making that same $450 a month or nothing at all. I have 2 nieces and 1 nephew who have degree and is making zero at this time.. so what is your point.. please tell me
Understand your situation Peter J, it’s unfortunate that; but hold on brother, but change is coming.
Where and when? The world is getting better no time soon.
Stop drinking beers, buy $1.00 bread. Things are hard, they are not easy, but we all just need to try to leave within our means. The truth is a lot of people in Dominica are living more comfortably than people in the other countries. This is not to say that our minimum wage should not be raised, but hopefully we will get there some day soon.
yet you either have a smartphone or a computer to come and post yr silliness.
Awch. That hurts. We are always at the bottom of every statistic. What’s wrong with Dominica. We are so rich in natural resources. Why don’t our government use our natural resources to elevate our people instead of begging other countries? We really need a change of government. We need a renewed spirit. One that will help us from Political Slavery. In other words, we need to wake up.
That so many Dominicans think it’s government’s job to elevate people rather than for people to elevate themselves is a big part of why Dominicans are last in the region.
My friend is on her 3rd NEP program. De little Indian restaurant she was working in was slavery for no money.
De landscaping instructor told de students dat they can use de certificate to work with a landscaping company anywhere overseas.
Not one field trip to a local nursery.
practicals in government yard instead
Labor pa las mal twavay!!!!!!!!
Stop drinking beers, buy $1.00 bread. Things are hard, they are not easy, but we all just need to try to leave within our means. The truth is a lot of people in Dominica are living more comfortably than people in the other countries. This is not to say that our minimum wage should not be raised, but hopefully we will get there some day soon.
i give up on that country long time
now am just flying to Florida next year march
gonna start a life
Don’t forget to switch the light off before you go!
What is the surprise? Mr. Lennox Linton has been saying that since 1st September 2013. According to Linton, as far as the economy is concerned, Dominica is last in every thing, he is right again.
….and your President is living in his mansion, high on the hill, far away from the lowly minimum wagers!! If you vote for him in the upcoming elections, then shame on you!!
A more details analysis is also needed to show what is the actual average minimum wage across the OECS. IN most cases the statutory minimum wage is always lower than the average actual minimum wage for eg the statutory minimum wage for a laborer and Mason working construction in Antigua is $80Ec and mason $120 however almost 90 plus percent of firms pays 100/110 and 150/160 respectively.
There are also times when governments increase the minimum wage which resulted in no impact on the economy because they knew well before that most individuals were already earning above the existing minimum wage .
Also it is very sad that these ministers always look at other countries when they are place under pressure for rightful compensation to the employee . this decision can be made by simple looking at the cumulative growth rate in the CPI over a period of time and compare it with the growth rate of the nominal wages over the same period. if increasing the nation standard living is the main objective ( should be for all ) then obviously one would prefer the increase in nominal wages to exceed that of the CPI , thus raising real wages. if that’s not the case the minister need to increase nominal wages across the board or implement measures that will lead to a fall in average prices or a combination of both .
An increase is always seen as bad to this minister as they only see the immediate impact on government fiscal account as a worsening of the policy stance ceteris paribus .However an improve in wages will lead to increases consumption by consumers , making firms more profitable as a result private investment will increase thus increasing employment and hence positively impacting GDP which is a widening of the tax base and as a result l lead to more tax revenue for the government .
Ted, thanks but all the OECS min. wages are listed in the DNO article with the exception of Anguilla (14,500 people), Montserrat (5,000 people). I am not including the BVI. here because their official currency is the U.S.$.
No need to waste a lot of words. I am sure you will the bottom line is disposable income ( what a man gets in his hand after tax) versus cost- of living.
Some clown on this forum is trying to suggest that prices are much higher in St. Kitts for example. I would refer him the numbeo.com site that publishes cost of living data, which is regularly updated. You will find that even in our much praised agricultural sector we are outpriced by St. Kitts: A kilo (= 2.2 lbs) of tomatoes in St. Kitts $4.10 v. Dominica $.7.85, a kilo of potatoes in St. Kitts $1.60 v. $4.33 in Dominica, a pair of jeans (Levi’s 501 or similar) $76.16 in St. Kitts v. S133.75 in Dominica, pair of Nike shoes in St. Kitts S82.80 v. S310.00 in Dominica for the same article. To cap it all a Volkswagen Golf 1.9 Trendline or equivalent new car S30,000 in St. Kitts v. S.88,000 for the equivalent in Dominica. All prices in E.C.$ for July and August of this year respectively. If anyone dares to call that a sign of an efficient economy they need to see Dr. Benjamin and have their head examined.. This govt. killing the cow that could give us cream. It is already on its knees and can not get up again.
I want that person to come to st.kitts and show me where Im getting tomatoes for that price..allu need to stop tell lies to make allu country look bad because allu don’t support the government..smh
Dominica is the poorest in the OECS and the last in foreign direct investment in the caribbean because the Government is only increasing taxes and making people dependent on handouts for political loyalty.
It is not skerrit money in the yes we care program it is our tax dollars, he takes his money and building villas and two million dollar home, when it is our money he creating social programs, what kind of human being would do such a thing?
Mister singlehandedly destroyed Dominica increase our debt on nonsense like a state palace & night landing, no vision whatsoever just more and more communist Government programs that never develop any country in the civilized world.
How many of you commenting really knows what this means for the country?
Imagine a Dominican goes to St. kitts and Antigua and crying how expensive they are, but the minimum wage does need to go up to at least 5.00 dollars though.
DNO, it would be nice if you could provide us with the minimum income of our government ministers and friends of this government. Notice carefully that I did not ask for their “minimum wage” but rather their MINIMUM INCOME. Now after you provide us with their minimum income then go ahead and provide us with their minimum wage so we could do the maths and see how much they have stolen from us and also that will put us in a position where we can ask them to tell us where they got the extras, hopefully they will not send us to hell this time around.
Skerritt has Failed Dominican People.
Now i must talk politics ,we need a change of leadership in dominica…this is not right at all…the kilo of meat or fish is almost $10.00 or more by now …i meet the elderly and talk to them ,too often they say they can afford only one meal,it is appauling the people cannot afford 3 meals per day…the time is up ,dominicans should not vote for a bag of cement,galvanize sheets and a little cash,the future counts for every one of us whether we are away or living in dominica.Its a shame to know how much this place is reversing instead of moving forward…
I challenge you find me any fresh meat or fish for $10.00/kilo. You probably mean $10.00/lb ( a kilo = 2.2. lbs.).
That’s very Good news for Skerrit and the DLP just two months before an election, whose campaign has been a communistic approach of keeping people poor, to stay in power. He knows very well that when the average worker makes $4.05 an hour, $32.40 a day, 162.00 a week, $648.00 a month and $7,776.00 a year, there is absolutely NO WAY under the earth that person can ever become a responsible person in society to the point of building a plywood house in the 21st century, let alone to be able to be able to buy a pound of fish. So his well calculated plan is to keep us poor so we must come to him for flushing toilet, toilet paper, light bill money, money to bury our loved ones ect., and once he scratches your back You MUST scratch his back by voting for him. That’s what he saw in Venezuella, Cuba, China, and Libia, all of whom are his mentors and friends.
Beh beh but we first in hand outs and we have the best Red Clinic in the region doh.
All you forget we were sending money to our families in America on our $1.50 US an hour wage.
We are doing better than the rest. Smh.
Pastor , priest ask god to Ask Prime Minister Tony Asaph an to raise the minimum wage so we can put more money in the collection basket.
The (EC$) Million dollar question to be revealed is that…
‘Dominica maximum wage is highest in the OECS’ and where is it going in the pockets of ?????????
I say no more!
Dominica is last economically . No surprise there! If the government cannot grow the economy , cannot improve on the minimum wage of the country why have them there for 15 years, just to eat the crumbs that fall their master’s table. St. Kitts does not have half the resources that Dominica has yet it’s minimum wage is twice as much as Dominica. SHAME ON THE GOVERNMENT OF DOMINICA.NO one else to blame but the Labour Government. Any party that is government should be held responsible. SIMPLE!
CALL THE ELECTION
A low minimum wage in and of itself is meaningless unless you juxtapose that against the cost of living. If they doubled the minimum wage and the cost of living doubles, how much further will these higher paid people be?
Again, if the minimum wage were to increase, how many people would be able to employ these workers?
How many people who work full time are paid the minimum wage?
Is the minimum wage paid to day labourers who work for a farmer (home owner) on a one-off basis? Would they still be able to afford these workers if the wages were increased?
Before you guys go on about the low minimum wage, you have to consider it in the context of our economy.
weh boy, we not tired of bbeing last in every thing? JAH!
papa Bondieu, we even last in skiing, hahaha. …sorry, not last…we didn’t even finish.
This is a clear example that the DLP Gov’t has taken Dominica down the road of pooverty and lacking development. “Backward thinking men.”
Most Dominicans will gladly go to another OECS country to work n live, but how many of them will are looking forward to coming to Dominica?
Back in the day everyone wanted to come to Da to look for work, but not now nah!
It is a sad state of affiars in Dominica.
back in the day ?? huh? when was this?
What kind of people we have in our society , when they do not even realize that they are being taken for a ride by this DLP make-shift Gov’t.
“none but ourselves can free our minds” Wake up Dominicans and stop letting your future be controlled by incompetency.
Everything in Antigua and St Kitts costs twice the amount as in Dominica. In other words, they have the highest cost of living. so its just as bad or even worse in antigua and st kitts
HAVE YOU EVER BEEN TO ANTIGUA ? compile a simple food basket , chicken, oil, eggs , breeze , Clorox, cheese, cooking gas, flour, , rice, macaroni cheese, spaghetti, corn beef, tuna , sad ins, etc. All these items you can think about is much cheaper in Antigua than Dominica.
even today the cost of vegetables at the market in Portsmouth speaking from where i have the facts (don’t know about roseau) is more expensive than in Antigua.
please do some research before speculating . i shop in both countries so i know. still got a receipt from whit church in Roseau where i made my Christmas shopping .
@ha, then if you are correct then why so many Dominicans run to Antigua and St. Kitts on a daily basis? Are you saying that Dominicans are so foolish that they leaving a land that full of fresh water, nice fertile soil, a very sweet land and go to Antigua and St kitts where they CANNOT find anyl these goodies we are so blessed with? After all, their continuous migration leads me to believe that they see a better future in Antigua and St. Kitts than what they are currently seeing under this administration.
are things in Dominica cheap? things in Dominica are just as expensive as the other islands
Carcon, they are more expensive in Dominica! Go and check the internet but maybe Tony telling you what you finding there is all “cut & paste”.
are things in Dominica cheap? I don’t think so and even if things are cheaper as compared to the other islands people still can’t afford it. ha, as if it’s a joke! smh!
shut you dam mouth and stop making excuses for a country that is poorly run by a bunch of barbarians, I was not surprise because most people already was privy to that information, these guys bleeding Dominicans and getting reach, with these wages you must go and beg them and that is the tactic that they using on our people, man it really hurts me to see what these guys are doing to Dominica, how long will these hands out to a selected few last, people open your eyes, think about the future of Dominica and the future of your children and grand’s.
Did you seek to find out what was the minimum wage in 1990?
barbarians or bajans
Salaries in St Kitts are also tax-free. And by the way, there are a # of items in both the grocery stores and the hardwares that are significantly cheaper in St Kitts.
I wish they would have also compared the purchasing power of the dollar, to see where we actually fall in Dominica. But irrespective of the comparison, the minimum wage in Dominica needs to increase. Someone cannot live on that income in Dominica- electric bill alone slicing a huge chunk of that money.
Shut up.no sense.all we want is more money and that is what the statistics show.so even cost of living high,they making enough miney ti can afford!what is your problem
that a lie!!! i live in Antigua doing the same job i was Doing in Dominica for 1062.00 a month i am now making 2200.00 Monthly and food is not as expensive as dominica , clothes well they have palces you can get good clothes for low prices in Antigua a shoe i would buy in Dominica for $400 n so in Dominica is just under 200.00 in Antigua allu does lie to to much i even own a car now i could not do that in Dominica…. take out allu shades man and stop it dominica ppl deserve better salaries
if you are not clapping hands with somebody you cannot live comfortable in Dominica and people that clapping hands still struggling .
Miss or Mr. What?
I’m not sure Where you shop in Dominica but it sure must be in a store that is the equivalent of England’s Harrod’s. You can probably tell us by your next post where that high end store is located. I have personally never seen a shoe in Dominica at that cost unless you are talking about brands like LAND and CLARKE’s which are expensive in any part of the world that you go and even the one of those two brands available in Dominica is still not at that price. In any event I would not be entering a store which sells shoes at $400 because one of the habits that I have cultivated is to prioritise my needs!
I honestly do not believe that you all need to do this injustice to your homeland because you hate the people who are in office. Incidentally, most employees are paid way above the minimum wage on the books.
I believe that in 2008 the government attempted to address the minimum wage by implementing the recommendations of a minimum wage review committee of 1998, until a more comprehensive review could be done, so the present rates which apply are those recommended from work done for the previous government in 1998 and implemented by the present government in 2008 as an interim measure.
Granted, it is time to take the process a step further, but please take careful note of the years mentioned as that might assist some of you in reducing the misleading and in some cases downright false venom being spat out!
Oh brother, what a jungle of bad-mouthers we are turning into!
things are not cheap in Dominica . even if things are cheaper in Dominica people still can’t afford it with the minimum wage they are receiving in Dominica
Boss stop your lying!!! I was in St Kitts for the just concluded CPL and there were a number of items that were cheaper there than in Dominica.
Most of the items in St Kitts are comparable to that in Dominica. I know you trying to make a point but stop the lying!!!
If standard of living is better in Dominica why are there sooo many Dominicans living in Antigua as opposed to the other way around!!
I don’t believe you! Give us comparative figures rather than a blanket statement. Whom and what are you trying to defend?
Now that shouldn’t be a surprise? Why do you think people are running away, leaving behind mother, father, husband, wife, child etc?
Tell that to the DAIC and the Government. They are the ones that have Dominica backward like that.
DNO what you all must do is find out the salaries for random careers. for eg. how much does an online reporter get paid? Or a public officer (junior clerk) Senior Clerk, a bank teller etc.
Trust me you would be surprised at the figures.
when I speak to other person from different Caribbean island who are in my field of work their salary much higher than mine , in Dominica.
That is why the Ruling Party give hand out to make Dominicans remain poor.
But don’t tell that the the die-hard “REDS”!
die-hard not suppose to be for a better livelihood nah? i am a die-hard for a better livelihood.
you living on $4:05 per hour and people shouting Labar…give me a break!
This is Sad and as a patriotic Dominican i believe that it has to start with the individual. My Dominican people its time to empower yourselves and no longer just accept what we are going through. We are a people resilient and strong so lets act like that.
Dominica lags behind most important categories in development. Why?figure it out
I do not have to figure it out. the government is incapable of doing what they were elected to do. clear as day!
Oh god, help us in this country. Yet we have overnight millionaires politician in this country. I would really like to know who is representing who? shm!
Go LABOUR -_-
ss
I thought Blackmoore fixed that years ago!
You joking of course. Blackmoore could not even organise a bachanal in a brewery. You don’t see that road from Pont Case to Hatton Garden. He threaten the contractor with God knows what if that road not be finished by christmas two years ago. Is that road finished? Did he sue or fine the contractor? That man well out of his depth.
That’s why CHANGE IS A MUST
No surprise there. We definitely deserve more. In the broad context though we need to factor what the costs of living are in all the islands
The British Virgin Islands $4.00 per hr.
but that’s in U.S. currency, so don’t get it twisted ok.
British Pounds, even more money
My bad, thought the BVI would use the pound, but US is correct, my bad
But fool, everything is in US currency, Food, rent, electricity, water, cable, school fees, doctor visits, medication etc. You all seem to believe that they get paid in U S and they spend EC but my dear US is the legal currency there so everything is paid and spend in US.
Frank, BVI are members of the OECS but their official currency is the U.S.$.
reality, i really don’t think you like yourself. let just say the British Virgin Islands minimum wage is $EC 4.0O that still does not mean Dominica has to follow suit whereas other countries minimum wage is much higher! Cheezz ! all u people defending others that are abusing you all….well well well!
You all are still fools. All of all you. A DOLLAR IS A DOLLAR NO MATTER WHAT CURRENCY
This puts paid to the claims by the ruling regime that our economy is doing well and confirms the every day picture of increasing poverty in our country.
In July 2008 we saw a reported min. wage for Dominica of E.C.4.00/hr. Six years later this has increased by 1.25% to a mere E.C.4.05/hr. The annual inflation rate for Dominica for 2014 was running at 3.41% in July. Taking into account the inflation in the other five preceding years it must be obvious to all that under these circumstances any claims of improvement of the standard of living for the average Dominican are all but hollow. They are simply not supported by the facts on the ground.
and we wonder why people will leave to go flip burgers and pack shelves in the u s and a
But is the same 4 dollars and something they getting. Tebeh
And a lot of them living pay check to pay check and on food stamps..so ur point?
Dominica always at the bottom smh when will things change worst and lowest in every aspect
smh………it wont bother them labourities cause 90% of them dont work,is go red clinic n collect…..dominica fini bat
That’s not news we that live in Dominica knows well whats going on yet still you all know how our PM living big on the fat cow keep taking all the milk but all this is just for a time as I say to the DOM-IN-CANS that think when it comes to gov all of us a the same am saying to them for years now one set has been milking the cow let a new set milk the cow to Dominica is for all of us
PM: Fellow ‘Dummies in cans’ our nation has been severely affected by the global financial meltdown. As a result our economy has experienced slow growth but due to the resilience of this gov’t and my prudent fiscal discipline, we have stood the test of time. The Labour Party has been put here by the people for the people. Labour Power!
Dear CoilerQ,
You are a blooming idiot…perhaps for lack of coil in your grey matter. Dominica was mostly unscathed by the noted financial meltdown which affected mostly industrialized, first world countries. We in the “third world” have always been in a recession, ie compared to economic standards and cycles of those nations we aspire to be. Now if Dominica was a manufacturing base, I would understand perhaps the low wages in order to curtail finished production costs. However, this is not so. The labour government in its reign, has failed miserably to jump start the economic manufacturing engine. What makes you think another five years for them would prove different??
I take it that your english grade was a “U”? Go and edify yourself with ‘Literary Devices’ again. Can’t seem to read between the lines? You should be ashamed of yourself. You are an emotive thinker…
that isn’t a surprise! I can feel it everyday. It is rough and stuff in Dominica and that’s the truth!
Wow…here we go again. Sad that this is what some employees have to accept to make a daily living.
Don’t worry! Come March next year we’ll all be paid in Bitcoins hahhaha…..God only knows what the min. wage will be in that “non-tactile”, cyberspace currency.
hope not
nah maann!! I never realized our minimum wage was so low at such a HIGH COST of living! PM u need to do something about that! That’s ridiculous. TAKE FROM THAT PRESIDENT salary and give to the people!
Dominica really need to step up it game…….even doctors are being over worked and not been paying a good salary. Doctor are working for nothing and the work Load is so heavy. The government need to put something in place for the doctors
Damm and everybody have iphone, tablets and ipads? Don’t talk about new outfits every weekend…….makes me wonder
allyu will tired watch wat people have as an indicator of how the economy is doing wi. u doh know wat ppl doing for what they have and trus me u dont want to know either. we have a host of dominicans both male and female prostituting themselves so stick to the topic cause apparently the people who are feeling the strain are those that are WORKING and are honest enough not to involve themselves in illicit activity as a means of obtaining material wealth, who instead of being rewarded are marginalized even further
We get what we vote for
I cry for the Dominican people,for what they are having to endure under this goverment.I pray for the Dominican people that God give them strength for they are a strong people.Most of all the Dominican people need the wisdom to decide on there future and for this they will need Courage .For the youth want a job,fathers want a job to earn there respect in there house hold.Dominica needs a government that will create oppertunity for the youth.This gevernment sad to say has failed the people of Dominica.Call the Election.
shame, shame, shame