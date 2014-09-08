The minimum wage in Dominica is the lowest in the OECS, according to a report to be submitted to the minister of labour of St. Kitts.

According to the report, Dominica’s minumum wage is EC$4.05 per hour or EC$162.00 per week.

A final report with recommendations from a 27-person National Advisory Committee on Minimum Wage is being prepared to be sent to minister Patrice Nisbett.

Information shows St. Kitts leads the OECS in minimum wage with EC$8.00 per hour or EC$320.00 per week.

Below is the full listing from highest minimum wage to the lowest.

St. Kitts ….EC$8.00 ($EC320.00 per week)

Antigua and Barbuda…. EC$7.51 (EC$300.40 per week)

Grenada …. EC$6.00 (EC$240.00 weekly)

St. Lucia ….EC$5.00 per hour (EC$200.00 per week)

St. Vincent and the Grenadines …. EC$4.46 per hour (EC$178.40 per week)

Dominica ….EC$4.05 per hour (EC$162.00 per week).