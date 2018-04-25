Power company DOMLEC has failed to meet its April 2018 deadline of making its grid accessible to customers for reconnection after Hurricane Maria.

The company’s manager, Bertilia McKenzie blamed a long list challenges such as inclement weather, difficulty in accessing unsafe terrain, lack of linesmen, shortage of specialized equipment, lack of cooperation by landowners, delays in receiving material, among others.

However, she said that many of the challenges have been addressed and work continues for full restoration in the shortest possible time.

“In November 2017, DOMLEC, through me, spoke to Dominica and we projected that all things being equal every customer would have access to DOMLEC’s grid by April 2018,” she said. “Regrettably due to the challenges experienced the restoration will extend past April 2018.”

McKenzie stated that at this point 68 percent of DOMLEC’s pre-Hurricane Maria customers have access to the grid.

“This does not mean that 68 percent of our customers are connected,” she pointed out. “It means 68 percent have access to the grid, it means if these customers are certified, they can be connected and we wait with open arms to connect them.”

She stated that the company is not able to connect many customers because their premises and electrical installations were affected by the hurricane.

She said DOMLEC has sufficient generating capacity to address current demand and “this is not expected to change.”

In terms of work being done by DOMLEC, McKenzie stated that currently there are 80 linesmen from the region in Dominica and they are expected to stay until full restoration.

“So therefore our manpower challenge has been addressed,” she stated. “Additional equipment are expected to arrive here in May and we’ve also started to see in April an improvement in our supply of materials.”

She said DOMLEC has through various media kept customers updated on areas being reconnected and it presence in communities across Dominica.

“We intend to hold town hall meetings in the major areas which are expected to be without power past April 2018,” she revealed. “Customers, we have not taken for granted your patience. We are immensely grateful to you the customers for your continued patience and support. Let me reiterate at this time, that our employees and contractors are working and will continue to work diligently and safely to bring this restoration process to completion.”