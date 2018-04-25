DOMLEC fails to meet access to the grid deadlineDominica News Online - Wednesday, April 25th, 2018 at 9:01 AM
Power company DOMLEC has failed to meet its April 2018 deadline of making its grid accessible to customers for reconnection after Hurricane Maria.
The company’s manager, Bertilia McKenzie blamed a long list challenges such as inclement weather, difficulty in accessing unsafe terrain, lack of linesmen, shortage of specialized equipment, lack of cooperation by landowners, delays in receiving material, among others.
However, she said that many of the challenges have been addressed and work continues for full restoration in the shortest possible time.
“In November 2017, DOMLEC, through me, spoke to Dominica and we projected that all things being equal every customer would have access to DOMLEC’s grid by April 2018,” she said. “Regrettably due to the challenges experienced the restoration will extend past April 2018.”
McKenzie stated that at this point 68 percent of DOMLEC’s pre-Hurricane Maria customers have access to the grid.
“This does not mean that 68 percent of our customers are connected,” she pointed out. “It means 68 percent have access to the grid, it means if these customers are certified, they can be connected and we wait with open arms to connect them.”
She stated that the company is not able to connect many customers because their premises and electrical installations were affected by the hurricane.
She said DOMLEC has sufficient generating capacity to address current demand and “this is not expected to change.”
In terms of work being done by DOMLEC, McKenzie stated that currently there are 80 linesmen from the region in Dominica and they are expected to stay until full restoration.
“So therefore our manpower challenge has been addressed,” she stated. “Additional equipment are expected to arrive here in May and we’ve also started to see in April an improvement in our supply of materials.”
She said DOMLEC has through various media kept customers updated on areas being reconnected and it presence in communities across Dominica.
“We intend to hold town hall meetings in the major areas which are expected to be without power past April 2018,” she revealed. “Customers, we have not taken for granted your patience. We are immensely grateful to you the customers for your continued patience and support. Let me reiterate at this time, that our employees and contractors are working and will continue to work diligently and safely to bring this restoration process to completion.”
11 Comments
You should have said this since february….you not a leader at all. We are asking for mr. Cover to come back !!.
That’s the new norm in D/ca, promises after promises, they can’t keep
Welcome to Dominica, if you’re a real DOMINICAN this doesn’t surprise you at all, no wonder 35,000 Laborats RUN from DA like rat when a piece of debris fall down.
Duh!! No surprise there. Domlec is doing fine anyhow, can’t say for anyone else.
It didn’t take rocket science to see that was never coming in April. What surprises me is that the “challenges” were not that surprising and should have been factored in before making such a bold promise. Now you look worse than before.
People possibly made crucial plans for after April and maybe invested in projects while expecting power.
I think customers who don’t have power after April should be given an account credit for every month they don’t have power thereafter.
uhum yea, I aint an electrician but I could tell you y’ll wouldnt have made it for April
Lady u all pass checkhall went to mahaut and so I have been runing a generator for 8 months have a certificate in my hands for 6 months all I hearing is next week
Correction. They connected who they wanted along the way and left everyone else out. Stupes DOMLEC!
8 months on generator? You rich
first of all, that is complete BS. as a MANAGER, U were..or shld have been well aware of these ‘potential’ setbacks. yet what did you do? you still went ahead and full Dominicans heads with deadlines. are you serious? in setting deadlines these are the most basic things you take into consideration – weather, access, specialised equipment – particularly in this line of wrk and after such devastation. now you as a manager coming and give people a long list of excuses why deadline wasnt met? i’m not even mad that over half of Dominica is still without access, i’m just pissed at the excuses you coming and give. Mehn anywhere besides Dominica your resignation would have been on somebody’s desk already. I just find we as a people taking too much. i need to see the day when all of us real get fed-up, together, and stand up against these injustices being done to us. Its way past time
I agree…she should resign before dey tell her to leave. I so vex because up until now I doe have lights.