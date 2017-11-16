Power company, DOMLEC, is reporting that 1,666 of its customers have power almost two months since the passage of Hurricane Maria.

This is according to the company’s general manager, Bertilia McKenzie, at a press conference on Wednesday.

“To date, 1,666 customers have been reconnected,” she stated. “Eight hundred and five in the south, southwest and 861 in the north of the island.”

She stated that power supply to 535 certified customers, where electricity is available, is pending.

McKenzie noted that certified customers are being restored in a number of areas as high and low voltage lines are being rebuilt.

She also said that 99.9 percent of central Roseau has been powered up.

“And you may ask why 99.9 and not 100, there are about three poles in certain alleys – Virgin Lane, Kennedy Avenue and Bath Road – which have to be dealt with,” she explained. “Access is proving problematic but it is going to be dealt with shortly.”

McKenzie said 100 percent of Pottersville has received power; Lower Goodwill, 50 percent; Bath Estate, 25 percent; New Town, 25 percent; Canefield Industrial Area, 100 percent; Canefield, 10 percent and Fond Cole, 10 percent.

In the Portsmouth area: Picard, 80 percent; central Portsmouth, 100 percent; Lagoon, 50 percent; Chance, 25 percent; Glanvillia, 50 percent.

“Work continues on the building of the high voltage and low voltage lines to the Douglas Charles Airport,” McKenzie noted. “Portsmouth and the environs are expected to be completed in the next three weeks.”

She stated that news areas where high and low voltage lines will be rebuilt in the week of November 27th include Castle Comfort, Stock Farm, Upper Goodwill, St. Aroment, Tan Tan, Ti-Bay and the Roseau Valley.