Douglas tells Dublanc fishermen great opportunities await up northDominica News Online - Friday, July 21st, 2017 at 10:06 AM
Parliamentary Representative of the Portsmouth constituency Ian Douglas is encouraging fishermen in Dublanc to take advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead as major hotels are being constructed in the north of the island.
He was addressing a meeting with the Dublanc Fishing Group earlier this week.
“Right now we have hotels being built and apart from Portsmouth, Dublanc is the closest community to those hotels,” Douglas stated. “We have Silver Beach going up right now which will be branded by a world brand Marriott, we have the Morrocan Hotel being finished in Portsmouth and just to the north of the Morrocan Hotel, hardly 5 minutes walk, you have the Kempinski…”
According to him, this great opportunity for fishermen, who as a cooperative should be able to sign contracts with those establishments to supply fish on a regular basis.
“You can sign a contract on a yearly basis and they pay you,” Douglas advised. “You have an excellent opportunity and you just have to grab the bull by the horns right now and make it work. The cake is baked for you already, all you have to do is sit down and eat.”
Douglas went on to say that fishing is a serious profession and fisherman can be prosperous, “but you have to have a professional approach to it.”
“Gone are the days when fishermen were just people who liked to go on sea, you have almost become a profession right now, you have to act as such, you have to be serious as such, you have to be serious about what you’re doing, you have to program for the future and it cannot just be about just going on sea and coming back, blowing your shell and walking around with a scale,” he noted. “You have to be organized.”
He said Dublanc has one of the best fishermen feasts in Dominica “because you work together and that is one of the great qualities, not only of your cooperative but of the Dublanc people.”
“I always admired that when I come to Dublanc, because you all have a sense of togetherness, a certain solidarity that you look out for one another, you care for one another and that is very important,” he stated.
Douglas said he believes that is probably the basis for their success that they have achieved thus far.
