New Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy Antoine has announced that Dominica’s economy will see a significant growth of 3.2 percent for 2017 and 2018.

Antoine, who is presently visiting Dominica made that announcement during an engagement with the media held at the ECCB Agency Office at the Financial Center on Wednesday.

According to him, Dominica’s economy grew by 1.7 percent in 2016 after recovering fromTropical Storm Erika and that number he said will probably change when additional data is received.

“For 2017 and 2018 we expect 3.2 percent, so the projection at this stage is that the Dominican economy will grow by 3.2 percent this year and again by 3.2 percent next year,” he noted. “And we believe based on what we have seen so far that it is quite possible that it can meet those projections.”

He noted that the ECCB’s target for member states is five percent and in 2015 only two countries hit that target: Greneda (5.2 percent) and St. Kitts (5.9 percent)

“What happened in Dominica? Well I think you know in Dominica, Dominica actually contracted by 2.5 percent, but you know what, before Erika we were going to grow by 2.8 percent,” he stated. “Of course that’s still not five percent, but it is moving in the right direction. It is getting higher; we want it to get at 5 percent.”

He explained that, “five percent allows us to see more job creation and a reduction in poverty.”

He stated also after Erika the Dominican economy declined, overall, by 2.5 percent.

“That’s the power of a natural disaster,” Antoine remarked.