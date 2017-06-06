Finesse Beauty House of Fashion has officially launched its ‘Rent-A-Dress’ service that caters to persons on a budget who are looking to dress up for any special event or occasion.

Finesse Beauty custom makes dresses to suit the preference and style of each customer.

The new addition to the list of services was launched on Friday June 2nd 2017, at the enterprise’s location on King George the 5th Street.

Owner of Finesse Beauty, Kimara Matthew, said that this new service is aimed at creating affordable items for customers, and is also looking to take it a step further.

“We are also looking to create a special package for high school leavers making it possible for young girls and boys to attend their high school prom,” she stated.

Originally, the enterprise was named ‘Dazzled With Finesse’ until its recent to the current name ‘Finesse Beauty House of Fashion.’

The Finesse Beauty creates their pieces “cut to fit” which empowers women and men as well to feel beautiful in their bodies.

“These designs are made to empower women and give them extra edge. Our aim is to consider each and every client when creating a design making them feel that oneness with their clothing,” Matthew said.

According to Matthew, the enterprise prides itself in providing excellent customer service, with “hopes in exceeding customer expectation.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, Esther Thomas, expressed joy over Matthew making the Ministry proud, especially as she was a recipient of funding for her business.

“We are happy to be here because you are indeed making us proud. We want to just wish you well,” she remarked.

Finesse Beauty is described as an “upscale boutique” and sewing workshop that was birthed in February 2013.

