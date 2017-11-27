Roseau, Dominica – November 27th, 2017 – Flow has restored mobile service to a key segment of the island in the northeast. Service was restored on the Sim Sim cell site located in St. Cyr, restoring service to Flow mobile customers in the Kalinago territory including Crayfish River, Bataca, Salybia, Seneku, Gaulett River, Mahaut River and St. Cyr. Mobile service to Atkinson is also complete with the restoration of the Sim Sim site.

To date 39 of Flow’s 49 mobile sites have been restored allowing customers to use voice and data services from Flow. Flow mobile service now reaches 91% of the population.

Voice and internet service has been restored to 83% of major business customers and 85% of Government’s major locations in the city. Service has been restored to major health centers, police stations and secondary schools in Roseau & Portsmouth.

Flow is committed to restore service to all communities across Dominica and will keep customers updated on service restorations in a timely manner.