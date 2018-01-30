Gov’t donates $3.7-million for Clear Harbor renovationDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 30th, 2018 at 12:49 PM
The Government of Dominica has donated $3.7-million which will goes towards the renovation of sheds which house the Clear Harbor Call Center which is located at the Industrial Estate in Canefield.
This was announced by the Chairman of the Dominica Agricultural Industrial and Development (AID) Bank Martin Charles.
Charles was speaking at bank’s post-Hurricane Maria press conference at the bank’s conference room on Tuesday morning.
“We are also thankful to the government for making available some $3.7-million for restoring and refurbishing of the sheds occupied by Clear Harbor at the industrial estate in Canefield,” he stated.
He noted that Clear Harbor is one of the single largest employers on the island and therefore the refurbishment of the facility was critical.
He said that the Prime Minister’s (Roosevelt Skerrit) decision on donating the funds came following a site visit to the facility with the members of the Board of Directors of the AID Bank and its management team.
“Prior to this announcement the Prime Minister ensured that a generator was made available to Clear Harbor weeks after Maria so that they could have commenced their operations,” Charles remarked.
Meantime, Charles has expressed his gratitude towards the Government of Dominica for the millions which has been invested in the bank over the years especially through the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Fund.
He said that the government has ensured that Dominica’s economy will recover by lending to the productive sectors.
Charles said that as a result of the government’s investment it would create: “an increased employment the control and production of the food import bill and increase revenue and foreign exchange earnings.”
The site in which Clear Harbor operates at the Canefield Industrial site is owned by the AID Bank.
21 Comments
I think this should read “Gov’t donates $3.7-million for AID bank’s Canefield Industial Estate shed renovation”
CH only rents the property, Aid bank Owns it. and don’t the Gov’t own AID bank …
Sometimes it’s embarrassing to read some of the comments on this website. It gives the impression that Dominicans are not well-informed. Their comments lack principle just raw emotion or something they pull out of a hat.
That being said. “Donates” is the wrong word to use. Clear Harbor is a tenant, government owns the building. It has a legal obligation to renovation the building if it sustain damages due to hurricane Maria. Furthermore, Clear harbor is a major employer on island keeping it happy is important.
cool. sounds like they will finally get AC in the buildings
Martin Charles you are a joke. Next you will be announcing all the millions your bank making for the year. but no repairs to the area are even a substantial clean up. Again i urge the Canefield Urban COuncil to take a stance and address this as this is in your community.. Canefield people you cannot even use your playing field anymore because they put how much containers and metal poles and junk on your field.
NOW! To my knowledge thew property BELONGS to the AID Bank. A Bank that boasts profits annually. I understand the urgency of fixing the property in order to get the employees back to work in order to serve the international clients like Farmers insurance, proctor U, etc. These clients have demands that clear harbor must meet. However, it is the responsibility of the AID bank to ensure that their tenants (Especially on of their best paying tenants) is well treated. From what i hear in those old building all AC vents have mold and pieces of fiber glass in them for years. The AC has been broken for months yet they expect workers to sit behind computers in those sweat box sheds and serve diligently. (My hats off to the agents who have done so. Non the less. AID Bank, your whole industrial site is a complete dump and a mess. If not for CH and D Treads for making their own sheds look presentable that entire area would be old trash and derelict vehicles. AID Bank has no standards.
So in this instance my hat is off to the PM as he insisted that the sheds be renovated in order for clear harbor who employs more than 500 persons to begin to resume normal operations. BOld steps must be taken in these times. And Martin Charles and his underlings act like they should hold progress ransom. Also when will more sheds and production space become available for small manufacturers. When will around the sheds be cleaned up and properly taken care off to the NEEDS and Requirements of manufacturers. The average manufacturer doesnt want to spend half his funds fixing a place that should be turn key (ready to go) in order to operate.
I understand the whole rationale behind the donation, but i think there are so many public buildings that should be given consideration before Clear Harbor. they are a private firm and should come up with the monies/funds for their renovations , they can face AID Bank after all Martin Charles is a very good friend of theirs. Public buildings like the Goodwill Secondary School and the Roseau Market should be given consideration. This nonsense has to stop the Government is going down the wrong road. Dominicans open your eyes, if we continue to pretend that we don’t see what is going on we will suffer!!!!!!
Clear Harbour is a MAJOR employer. If they pull out unemployment would sky rocket. They are mor important right now than dilapidated public building what have been falling long ago. It will be a disaster like if Ross left for good.
You are right landlords (if you know who owns the industrial sites in Dominica) should never repair their property as its not their responsibility and in this case they should send the 750 employees home instead of continuing operations in Dominica.
Charles is another faithful member of the Skerrit cabal and on this occasion gave us all a good dose of political propaganda just shy of crawling into his master’s rear end.
I am in favor of anything done to keep people employed especially at this time. Having said that what I would like to see is an independent inquiry to confirm that PM Skerrit does not have any shares in Clear harbor. Something deep inside is telling me that there is a secret that has not been revealed but I would like tangible evidence to rule out my doubts.
are you a fool? all you need to do is go to the international business registration logs and look at who the share holders are. All foreign.
in due time they will be gone,within six months.
This is making my head spin. Don’t these private businesses have insurance to protect their businesses?
I keep reading how the government keeps giving private enterprise money for things they ought to cover as part of their normal course of doing business.
The company I work for uses natural gas burning ovens. We have all kinds of fire suppressant devices built in to our ovens. However, we have insurance that covers us for damage AND loss of profit in the event of a fire that put us out of business during the restoration period. THAT IS HOW YOU RUN YOUR BUSINESS.
You cannot run a business on the assumption that everything is always going to be OK. But if the government always steps in to bail out these business, they will take their profits and let the government pay when they face difficulty.
Way to go, Sir. I am not liking you too much these days but this is a good move. Keep people employed and create more jobs. No more handouts.
Clear harbor have skerrit and them by the balls, they scared they leave like ross
so if the leave who will suffer?
Not smart people because they already left D/ca
Man Dominica have some ignorant people.
And that iss the reality of it all. WE need more industrial space so that other call centers and back office operations can comfortably establish and operate. As it stands, if another company the size of CH comes to Dominica, where will they be housed? Will we have to kick out one shed tenant to accomodate another? Are there other sheds suitable for these kinds of operations. the need for industrial space is SO serious we are setting ourselves back. Right now, DCP is renting space to one or 2 manufacturers and making a nice change i hear. If i had 7-8 acres of land along the coast close to a port, i would set up a proper industrial site. even if i had to do it 2 -3 sheds at a time.