The Government of Dominica has donated $3.7-million which will goes towards the renovation of sheds which house the Clear Harbor Call Center which is located at the Industrial Estate in Canefield.

This was announced by the Chairman of the Dominica Agricultural Industrial and Development (AID) Bank Martin Charles.

Charles was speaking at bank’s post-Hurricane Maria press conference at the bank’s conference room on Tuesday morning.

“We are also thankful to the government for making available some $3.7-million for restoring and refurbishing of the sheds occupied by Clear Harbor at the industrial estate in Canefield,” he stated.

He noted that Clear Harbor is one of the single largest employers on the island and therefore the refurbishment of the facility was critical.

He said that the Prime Minister’s (Roosevelt Skerrit) decision on donating the funds came following a site visit to the facility with the members of the Board of Directors of the AID Bank and its management team.

“Prior to this announcement the Prime Minister ensured that a generator was made available to Clear Harbor weeks after Maria so that they could have commenced their operations,” Charles remarked.

Meantime, Charles has expressed his gratitude towards the Government of Dominica for the millions which has been invested in the bank over the years especially through the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Fund.

He said that the government has ensured that Dominica’s economy will recover by lending to the productive sectors.

Charles said that as a result of the government’s investment it would create: “an increased employment the control and production of the food import bill and increase revenue and foreign exchange earnings.”

The site in which Clear Harbor operates at the Canefield Industrial site is owned by the AID Bank.