The government on Wednesday morning launched an emergency grant for micro and small emergency businesses in Dominica that were affected by Hurricane Maria.

The program is being funded by the World Bank at a cost of US$3-million and a total of 1,500 small businesses are being targeted, with each receiving $5,376.

“The reality is that small businesses in Dominica have been greatly affected and every day we get the requests, the inquiries as to what kind of support, when are small businesses going to get the needed support so that so that they can recover from the losses, loss of livelihood, even the loss of jobs,” Roselyn Paul, Minister for Commerce, Enterprise and Small Business Development, said at the launch.

She said the resources for the program will be provided by the World Bank.

Paul stated that from today until January 24, small business owners will be asked to apply for assistance under the program.

“You must have suffered loss from Maria for you to apply,” she explained. “We will be reaching out to all communities via the Village Councils so that people can have access to the application forms.”

She added that a public awareness program will be launched so that businesses owners who were affected by the storm can have access to the application forms and the grant.

“So it is not only going to be in Roseau but we are going to make sure that we reach out to all the communities around Dominica…” Paul noted.

She explained that the targeted subsectors will be within retail trade and services, food and beverages, manufacturing and agro-processing and construction.

“And the target is 1,500 small and micro-businesses around Dominica,” Paul said.

Esther Thomas, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, Enterprise and Small Business, gave a breakdown of the small businesses that will be involved.

She said that 700 people will be targeted in the retail trade and services subsector.

“For retail trade and services, we are looking at art and craft producers, landscapers, retail shops, barbers, hairdressers, manicure and pedicure practitioners, vendors involved in retail trade,” she explained.

Thomas stated that for the food and beverages subsector, 350 small businesses will be targeted.

“And we are looking at persons with restaurants and bakers,” she said.

In the manufacturing and agro-processing subsector, 300 will be targeted.

“We are looking at chainsaw and producers of lumber, charcoal producers, honey producers, furniture makers and other light manufacturing and agro-processing,” Thomas remarked.

In construction, she said people who are involved in bricks and mortar, mechanics, electricians, and plumbers will be targeted.

Thomas said that every single person will get the same amount of $5,376.

She explained that one of the requirements to be eligible for the grant is that the business must have suffered loss or was affected due to the passage of Hurricane Maria.

She also said that it is important that the business is registered with the Company and Intellectual Property Office.

Additionally, Thomas pointed out the small business must employ between one to 20 people with owners recognizing themselves as an employee.

“So if it is only you in the business, you are one employee,” Thomas said. “While you are the owner, you are an employee.”

Thomas explained that the business must have been operational before and at the time of Hurricane Maria and evidence has to be provided to ensure this is true.

She remarked that special attention will be given to gender, disability, and regional representation and it will be required that recipients sign a letter that the money was received and a contract must be signed saying that all commitments will be met.

“The required documentation … you will come in, you will be able to fill an application form, you must submit a copy of an identification, you must submit your certificate of business registration or submission of proof of business banking account and of course a copy of your Dominica Social Security,” Thomas stated.