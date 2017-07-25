Gov’t looks at Norwegian Airlines to improve air access to DominicaDominica News Online - Tuesday, July 25th, 2017 at 12:19 PM
Minister for Tourism and Urban Renewal, Robert Tonge, has revealed that the Government is putting plans in place to engage the Norwegian Airlines in efforts to improve air access into Dominica.
The low-cost airline is providing flights to the neighboring French islands of Guadeloupe and Martinique from the US and there are discussions with Air Antilles, which flies to Dominica, to capitalize on those flights.
Tonge said that Norwegian’s “amazing rates,” make the cost of traveling much less burdensome, especially for large families.
“Norwegian Airlines provides amazing rates to travel to Guadeloupe and Martinique. A friend of mine just sent his three kids to the States, guess how much he paid for their tickets from Martinique to the States; he paid US$79 per ticket from Martinique to America. So what we have realized is that they have fantastic rates,” Tonge said.
He said that government is already in discussions with Air Antilles to “capitalize on that connection” and to avoid the fuss of staying overnight in Guadeloupe or Martinique.
“Obviously, somebody is subsidizing those flights,” he said referring to the Norwegian Airlines’ cheap flights. “What we are going to do is capitalize on that connection. So we actually begin the discussions with Air Antilles so that when that flight comes to Guadeloupe and Martinique, as opposed to having to overnight, and still take the ferry, you have the option of taking a flight and come in the same day.”
According to him, all of this is geared towards having more visitors come to Dominica, and to act as an alternative since connections with Barbados and St. Lucia sometimes pose a challenge.
“St. Lucia has an airport called Hewanora Airport. That airport has as many international flights as Barbados, so we are working with TIA 2000 (airline), it is a new airline, again so that you may have another option to come to Dominica,” Tonge noted.
He stated further that part of the goal is to provide as many options for flight connection for Dominicans both here and abroad as well as foreign visitors.
Also on the agenda, Tonge said, is for his Ministry to have a “weekly flight direct from the U.S.A. to Dominica.”
“We are in discussions with many of the big airlines again to try to make it easier, not just for you as Dominicans to come to Dominica, but also, for the visitors,” he remarked.
12 Comments
If we had a real airport, so many more people would travel to Dominica. Getting back home is a hassle.
Did Mr Tongue say that Hewanora is equal to Grantley Adams International in terms of frequency of flights? Holy smokes!!!
No wonder no one takes you seriously!!!
Robbie needs to calot behind his darn head. All this man chat is pure foolishness. I rubbish his statements. Build an international airport Robbie!
When it comes to Dominica’s tourism industry the problem is vision. Dominica has too much to offer for the industry to be so lacking. Look at a little country like SXM, it is just a rock with a few beaches yet every day they have 3 or 4 tourist boats in their port. International airlines landing there on the hour. What is wrong with us? Do the people that are in charge of our tourism sector ever travel?
In this time and age we have to be relying on international airlines landing in neighboring countries to bring tourism to our shores? We ought to be well ashamed. And for the main stakeholder to be coming here and making statements as if Norwegian is a brand new thing that we can capitalize on is disgraceful.
When it comes to air access to Dominica, all of our leaders have let us down. All of them.
I don’t know where mr. Tonge gets the notion from that “obviously, somebody is subsidising their flights” and I would challenge him to state, who that somebody could be. The truth is that it is an example of private enterprise, super efficiently run. Its largest single shareholder is also its C.E.O. Bjorn Kos. LIAT and even Caribbean Airways could learn a thing or two from this non-government company! To connect same-day with their flights in- & out of Guadeloupe and Martinique would require early morning departure (probably before daybreak) and night time arrivals at Melville Hall. With such a service it will not be necessary to have a direct flight once-a week between Dominica and the U.S.A. Note, from Oct. Norwegian will also fly between the French islands and Fort Lauderdale.
something something HIGH AS HELL TAXES # DOMINICA
Late to the party mr minister? The trips by Norwegian from the US to the french islands started two years ago.. Surprised that the minister only now found out. Tons of Dominicans have taken advantage of that. It is worth noting though that the cheap rates are not always available. But hey, more access and options is always good. Just a pity it is cheaper traveling 3000 miles from the US than 30 miles next door
‘somebody is subsidizing that flight’………For how long and at what cost and disruption to LIAT?
There are no free lunches in the airline business. Want more flights and access??….Lower taxes, fees and increase demand/population
How are you going to accomplish that Tongue without an International Airport?
No matter what nonsense you talk Douglas-Charles, or Charles-Douglas swamp is not going to cut it! You are not saying anything unless it ” we are going to commence construction on an International Airport somewhere in the country, on a set date. Until then shut up, and save your breath!
But so Dominica come der nah begging for flights..just build a dam airport..
Quick quack when I see it
To land where? you guys are a waste of time