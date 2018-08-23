The Harris Paints Group has extended their reach throughout the Caribbean with the recent purchase of the assets of Lee Wind Paints in Antigua.

The acquisition gives the company, sole manufacturing rights on that island.

Harris Paints is a well-known brand in Antigua and has been the established market leader for many years.

Ian Kenyon, CEO-Harris Paints Group, said that the company looked forward to establishing a new manufacturing facility, increasing their investment in the country and that it would provide important strategic access to new export markets such as the BVI, US Virgin Islands, as well as Turks and Caicos.

Over the past six years the Harris Group has seen consistent profitable topline growth across its operations. Mr. Kenyon said that these results were achieved despite some very challenging conditions.

“The Caribbean has experienced difficult economic times in many of the markets and this has been compounded by the recent severe weather systems across the region, yet our teams in each of the 15 countries we currently sell to have responded magnificently and have been very successful in achieving profitable market growth and increasing shareholder value,” he said. “We are very optimistic about our future as we have built very strong springboards for growth with our investments in infrastructure and have a very exciting portfolio of new product and service innovations ready and primed to launch over the next few years.”

This year the Harris Group also invested and successfully implemented a new state-of-the art enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that integrates all manufacturing plants and functions across the Caribbean providing improved business efficiency and a comprehensive digital platform that will strengthen their marketing capability.

The acquisition of Lee Wind Paints, follows the recent invitation of NOVA, for Harris to join its elite Paint Club. To become a member Harris had to be voted in by other Paint Companies as the leading paint supplier in the Caribbean.

NOVA is a prominent, international association of major independent paint manufacturers with a ranking by combined turnover, in the top ten global coatings suppliers.