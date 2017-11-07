Hurricanes cost LIAT millionsDominica News Online - Tuesday, November 7th, 2017 at 12:32 PM
Regional airline, LIAT is expected to end 2017 with a loss of US$13.25 million due to Hurricanes Irma and Maria, a report by Caribbean Tourism Association (CTO) has stated.
It anticipates a US$4.6 million loss between October and December 2017.
Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent & the Grenadines, the chairman of LIAT’s shareholder governments, said 408 flights were canceled between June and September, compared to 67 for the same period last year.
This was as a direct result of the closure of airports in Dominica, St. Maarten, the BVI and Puerto Rico.
These markets account for 30 percent of total LIAT flights and 34 percent of total revenue.
LIAT anticipates that it will take nine to 12 months for market recovery, the CTO report stated.
6 Comments
Worse airline ever world war 1 planes better then this second hand bone shaking mode of transport forced on human beings in the twentieth century.
Liat to dam Greedy let me tell you that is an Airline i dont think i will every spend my money on. Lives were lost and you worry about profits its a shame. A new airline is needed in the Caribbean. All those so call PMs with millions need to use that avenue and capitalize on this industry
Really ??? I think Liat has been operating at a loss since its inception .. And hey should put themselves out of their misery .. my Thoughts!
Finally LIAT have a real reason for reporting a loss.
We all lost when all u making millions all u not crying we don’t need all u story all u well insure for everything
I dont think anyone will notice
Sadly the service offering is not great at the best of times