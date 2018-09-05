IMF projects Dominica’s output to decline by 14 percent in 2018Dominica News Online - Wednesday, September 5th, 2018 at 10:04 AM
With Dominica still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in September last year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has projected that the island’s fiscal output will decrease by 14 percent this year.
In its 2018 Article IV Consultation with Dominica report, the IMF said it could take up to five years for the island’s economy to recover to pre-hurricane levels. It warns that the country’s fiscal and external deficits will worsen but there are signs of recovery.
“The fall in output and government revenue, coupled with increased expenditure for rehabilitation and reconstruction, will lead to a substantial worsening of fiscal and external deficits,” the IMF said in its report. “However, signs of recovery, particularly in construction and the public sector, have already started to emerge.”
After the hurricane, the IMF said Dominica’s fiscal performance decreased sharply, “due to the fall in tax revenue” but this was “partially offset by a surge in grants and buoyant Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) sales revenues.”
The IMF pointed to a number of risks the island faces as it recovers from the hurricane.
“The risks to the outlook include the budget becoming financially constrained and unable to sustain adequate investment given high debt, limited buffers, weak revenue, and urgent needs for reconstruction spending,” the report said. “Other risks include financial instability stemming from undercapitalization of systemic financial institutions, recurrent natural disasters with low resilience, uncertainty regarding CBI and grant income, and external competitiveness challenges.”
In meeting with Dominican officials, IMF directors commended efforts in responding to the humanitarian crisis and significant devastation wrought by Maria but stressed the need for cost-effective fiscal policies.
“Directors stressed the need to implement cost-effective fiscal policies and reforms to support recovery while containing the expansion of public debt,” the report stated. “They recommended containing current spending extraneous to recovery, and enhancing the efficiency of capital investment while protecting critical social and recovery spending. Given Dominica’s vulnerability to natural disasters, directors noted that investment in resilient infrastructure was appropriate, despite its higher cost.”
IMF directors also encouraged Dominican authorities to create a savings funds for natural disasters.
“Once output recovers, directors recommend fiscal consolidation to sustain reconstruction while generating a primary surplus sufficient to set public debt on a downward trajectory,” the report stated. “Directors highlighted the need for stronger financial sector regulation and supervision to address vulnerabilities exacerbated by Hurricane Maria.”
The report continued, “They stressed the importance of decisive action to reduce non-performing loans and capital shortfalls, as well as adequate preparedness for possible liquidity pressures in line with recommendations of Fund’s technical assistance. Directors recommended maintaining a proactive stance to mitigate the risk of withdrawal of correspondent banking relationships including continued strengthening of the AML/CFT framework. They supported the phasing out of the off-shore bank sector and welcomed cessation of new license issuance.”
The IMF Directors agreed that enhancing growth prospects in Dominica requires higher private sector participation and improving the business environment.
“To this end, directors recommended identification and removal of costs and barriers that affect investment and profitability,” the report noted. “They advocated that public sector compensation decisions consider their impact on private wages and competitiveness. Directors stressed the need to improve the business environment, including efforts to reduce the costs of dealing with the government. They urged strict enforcement of construction and zoning regulations given vulnerability to natural disasters.”
In September 2017, Hurricane Maria ravaged Dominica while it was still recovering from Tropical Storm Erika.
The IMF said damage was estimated at US$1.3 billion or 226 percent of GDP.
