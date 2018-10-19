That National Development Foundation of Dominica’s (NDFD) Creole in the Streets got underway in Roseau on Friday morning. It is expected to last all day.

The event is being held on Great Marlborough Street in the capital.

It is being held to highlight products made and available locally, create marketing and advertising opportunities for small businesses and clients of the NDFD.

Creole in the Streets began at 8:00 on Friday morning.

See some photos below.