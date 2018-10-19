IN PICTURES: Creole in the Streets gets underway in RoseauDominica News Online - Friday, October 19th, 2018 at 9:59 AM
That National Development Foundation of Dominica’s (NDFD) Creole in the Streets got underway in Roseau on Friday morning. It is expected to last all day.
The event is being held on Great Marlborough Street in the capital.
It is being held to highlight products made and available locally, create marketing and advertising opportunities for small businesses and clients of the NDFD.
Creole in the Streets began at 8:00 on Friday morning.
See some photos below.
2 Comments
Thanks NDFD. We need this all year round. I love to patronize local. When I was home in the summer my son was looking for some things to take back to his friends. All we could find was Chinese products with a sticker placed on them saying Dominica. He refuse to buy them. I am not too much into the madras products but I love the products made from wood, shells and straw.
Yes sa! Them products looking well good we. Great stuff