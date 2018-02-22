interCaribbean Airways celebrating 26 years of continuous services, is pleased to announce new nonstop schedule services from Dominica to St Lucia and Tortola, with 1 stop easy connections via Tortola to St Thomas, St Croix, Sint Maarten, San Juan, Providenciales and Santo Domingo.

Travelers can make two-stop connections via interCaribbean flights to Kingston and Nassau. Even allowing for two stops this is still one of the fastest travel times in the Caribbean.

Flights to and from Dominica begin on March 22 with 3 weekly flights as follows:

DOM = Dominica Douglas Charles Airport, EIS = Tortola Terrence B. Lettsome International Airport, SLU = St. Lucia – Castries International Airport.

interCaribbean has expanded its schedule to new points throughout the Caribbean connecting more of the Caribbean than any other Caribbean Airline.

CEO Trevor Sadler, stated: “We are pleased to begin connecting Dominica with our Caribbean, bringing affordable air fares to this latest interCaribbean destination”. We look forward to welcoming Citizens and Residents aboard and adding new connections and cities that Dominica can enjoy.

Mr. Colin Piper. Director of Tourism, Dominica welcomes the new service, stating: “interCaribbean is giving Dominicans new choices to fly to and from Dominica and more connections to more places, the service is very timely and very welcome. We look forward to the launch and anticipation of service to further islands.”