interCaribbean announces Dominica to Tortola & St. Lucia servicesPress release - Thursday, February 22nd, 2018 at 2:22 PM
interCaribbean Airways celebrating 26 years of continuous services, is pleased to announce new nonstop schedule services from Dominica to St Lucia and Tortola, with 1 stop easy connections via Tortola to St Thomas, St Croix, Sint Maarten, San Juan, Providenciales and Santo Domingo.
Travelers can make two-stop connections via interCaribbean flights to Kingston and Nassau. Even allowing for two stops this is still one of the fastest travel times in the Caribbean.
Flights to and from Dominica begin on March 22 with 3 weekly flights as follows:
DOM = Dominica Douglas Charles Airport, EIS = Tortola Terrence B. Lettsome International Airport, SLU = St. Lucia – Castries International Airport.
interCaribbean has expanded its schedule to new points throughout the Caribbean connecting more of the Caribbean than any other Caribbean Airline.
CEO Trevor Sadler, stated: “We are pleased to begin connecting Dominica with our Caribbean, bringing affordable air fares to this latest interCaribbean destination”. We look forward to welcoming Citizens and Residents aboard and adding new connections and cities that Dominica can enjoy.
Mr. Colin Piper. Director of Tourism, Dominica welcomes the new service, stating: “interCaribbean is giving Dominicans new choices to fly to and from Dominica and more connections to more places, the service is very timely and very welcome. We look forward to the launch and anticipation of service to further islands.”
4 Comments
great job bring on more inter-Caribbean airlines
How many Passengers can this flight take? Are they getting ready to replace Seaborne?
It’s an Embraer EMB-120 so somewhere around 26-30 passengers.
The aircraft in the photo is 30 passenger Embraer 120. It’s the largest aircraft in Inter-Caribbean Airlines’ fleet. They also operate the smaller Beech 99 (15 passengers) and the well-known Twin Otter (19 passengers).