Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Central Constituency, Joseph Isaac has cautioned the government on how it goes about spending monies from the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program.

Addressing the Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA) 6th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Garraway Hotel earlier this week, he spoke about the “reckless” and “unplanned spending” of CBI monies and suggested some of it go towards companies that have an immediate impact on employment.

“We have these companies which can make immediate impact of getting the export numbers, an immediate impact in terms of employment, so I think we should be careful how we go about in terms of implementing the drawdown on the CBI money,” he said. “What we should do we should set priorities.”

Isaac gave an example.

“A practical example would be a grant, but the grant there would be used to have an impact for at least one year on wages,” he stated. “So for example instead of the National Employment Program where the government is actually employing the person, you give the private sector a grant, they advertise what job or what skills they need and they employ who they actually want to employ aligned to their goals and objectives, and then the person would be motivated by them.”

Isaac mentioned further that in terms of working capital the private sector, especially the manufacturers have always struggled with that matter.

“I think we should embark on immediately moving into a line of credit with just about 1 percent which will just cover administrative cost so that the private sector, the manufacturers can bounce back quickly and to meet the goals set by the executive branch of, let’s say the 5 percent per year,” he explained. “In terms of the technical support we could focus on packaging upgrade, equipment selection, so you focus that technical assistance in those areas,”

Meantime, he said the country should embark on a comprehensive product development and branding initiative to ensure that it get market access to some targeted markets.

“We need to set priorities, train our individuals and also look at the issue or initiatives of tax credit for those companies,” Isaac noted.