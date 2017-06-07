Eight-time calypso King, Dennison ‘King Dice’ Joseph has undertaken a new venture—the bread business!

Launched in the month of May at its Independence Street location, his business – Krownz Wood Bread — has already begun supplying several shops around Roseau with fresh, tasty mastiff loaves with King Dice holding true to his bakery’s slogan, ‘Majestic Taste.’

King Dice said his intention is to produce many types of fresh, high quality bread and he chose to start with the popular mastiff white and whole-wheat breads.

He plans to expand his product line soon to multi-grain breads, as well as pastries.

King Dice said his bread is being produced under strict hygienic conditions and each loaf has the distinctive taste that comes from being baked in a traditional wood-fire oven.