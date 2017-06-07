King Dice goes into the bread businessPress release - Wednesday, June 7th, 2017 at 10:22 AM
Eight-time calypso King, Dennison ‘King Dice’ Joseph has undertaken a new venture—the bread business!
Launched in the month of May at its Independence Street location, his business – Krownz Wood Bread — has already begun supplying several shops around Roseau with fresh, tasty mastiff loaves with King Dice holding true to his bakery’s slogan, ‘Majestic Taste.’
King Dice said his intention is to produce many types of fresh, high quality bread and he chose to start with the popular mastiff white and whole-wheat breads.
He plans to expand his product line soon to multi-grain breads, as well as pastries.
King Dice said his bread is being produced under strict hygienic conditions and each loaf has the distinctive taste that comes from being baked in a traditional wood-fire oven.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
Great Job. God continued blessings.
Congratulations Dice on your new venture. May God cover you and draw nigh to you and minister to you. I always see you singing for the Glory of God soon.
Kudos bro. Will try it.
Pottersville have the best bread with their traditional oven. I guessing that’s where king dice setting up his own too
awesomeness!
Oh man just seeing that real bread making my mouth water, with some butter and cheese
I did not know environmental laws allow for wood to be burned in the middle of town.
Good job Dice, be humble!
Good king dice I’m happy for you. This is a brave move I wish you the best great things will come. Looking forward to tast your bread haven’t gotten the chance her.
On my ownnnnn in my Dominica baking my bread i am on my ownnnnnn keep positve Dice wish you much success. De Senior counsel Devil my Dominica trade house . Com Majestic Taste