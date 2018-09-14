Regional airline, LIAT, has announced that all of its flights scheduled for Friday, September 14 will operate as normal.

The airline was forced to cancel a number of flights this week due to the passage of Tropical Storm Isaac and it said delays are expected as operations normalize.

“LIAT wishes to advise passengers that we are working to resume operations following the passage of Tropical Storm Isaac,” the airline said. “All flights scheduled for Friday 14th September will operate as normal.”

Meanwhile, the airline said it will waive all fees for changes made by passengers on flights that were canceled due to the passage of the storm for the period until 19th September 2018.

It advises all passengers to contact LIAT’s Call Centre for rebooking at their earliest convenience:

To call toll free from destinations within the Caribbean 1-888-844-LIAT (5428)

For those calling Antigua from other countries 1-268-480-5601/2

For those calling within Antigua please telephone 480-5582

For those calling from Barbados 1-246 434 5428

E-mail: Reservations@liat.com

LIAT warned passengers that there may be some delays on services due to the impact of the storm on its network.

“LIAT regrets any inconvenience caused by the delays/cancellations as a result of the passage of Tropical Storm Isaac,” the airline said.