LIAT, The Caribbean Airline, will operate a new service between Trinidad and Guyana from July 1st. The new flight, which will connect Ogle Airport, Guyana to Piarco International Airport, Trinidad, was launched on Thursday 22nd March at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.
Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer of LIAT, Mrs. Julie Reifer-Jones emphasized that this daily service will help connect these two strategic points in the Caribbean and give greater access to persons visiting Guyana whether for business or pleasure.
She noted that Guyana was an important market which has many opportunities for growth and the increase of airlift was one of the ways which will assist in the continued growth in several sectors across the Guyanese market.
The enhancement of airlift was also lauded by Minister of Business, Hon. Dominic Gaskin who welcomed the new service as he addressed the launch. He noted that the new service will give more options and convenience for passengers to and from Guyana.
LIAT Head of Sales & Marketing Mr. Egbert Riley noted that Guyana is a growing market for the airline and noted that in 2017, the airline moved over seventy thousand passengers to and from the country. He noted the Guyanese market is poised to grow and in addition to new flights, LIAT will be present in the market through partnerships and sponsorship of events such as Guyana’s inaugural carnival in May 2018.
LIAT will offer a special fare for passengers booking the new flight before May 31st.
Passengers can take advantage of US$200 round trip inclusive of taxes. LIAT 395 will depart Guyana at 6 a.m. while LIAT 396 will depart Trinidad at 7:40 p.m. giving passengers the option for a one day flight or longer stays.
