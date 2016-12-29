President of the Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA) Savarin McKenzie has expressed his concerns over the current working conditions suitable for effective production within the manufacturing sector.

He spoke at a handing over ceremony at the National Development Foundation of Dominica Conference Room on Wednesday, where 15 Agro-processors were presented with new equipment.

McKenzie showed gratitude towards the Invest Dominica Authority (IDA) and the National Authorizing Officer (NAO) for the European Development Fund for presenting new equipment to the Manufacturers Association, however he said the current production facility is “one of the areas that we are very much concerned with.”

“Yes we have equipment, yes we are producing but we are also interested in having the right facility for production, with all the sanity requirements in place so that we can move towards getting the products that are manufactured in Dominica up to standard,” he said.

McKenzie also said that demands in the French countries, particularly Guadeloupe and Martinique, are high for Dominican products and that Cuba has an “emerging market for our products.”

He challenged manufacturers to take a stand and put in the work to produce quality products.

“The onus is on us the manufacturers to step up and try to produce the quality products that are necessary for the market,” he said.

Big G Pepper Sauce, Allorzee’s Business Ventures, Paks Extra Virgin Coconut Oil and Nature Island Productions were beneficiaries of the equipment.

The presentation of the equipment was made under the European Union’s Banana Accompanying Measure (BAM).