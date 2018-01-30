The government is to expand a program that will be providing jobs to residents in the wake of Hurricane Maria, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced.

Earlier this month, Skerrit announced that the cabinet has taken the decision to create 1,100 jobs to engage those made redundant and displaced by the hurricane.

Skerrit said 100 more jobs will be added to the program.

“We’ve taken the decision to bring it to 1,200 jobs in the public service and this is a direct response to the fallout due to the passage of Hurricane Maria,” he said.

He said these jobs will be for those who lost their jobs in the private sector and it might take some time before the private sector gets on its feet again.

“Several of our brothers and sisters in Dominica would have lost their jobs from the private sector,” he noted. “If the private sector firm is not operational, we don’t expect them to keep staff for any period of time. Some of the private sector firms will take some time to get back on their feet: they have to reconstruct, they have to rebuild, they have to restock, some of them, they are still waiting for their insurance money …”

The Prime Minister said a decision was taken to “maintain the dignity and the sanity of these people who were affected by the hurricane.”

The program is expected to begin in March with funds from the island’s CBI Program.