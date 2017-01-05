The National Bank of Dominica Ltd. presented $500 each to five lucky customers who participated in their Cash Back Christmas Promotion.

The promotion, which ran from November 20, 2016 to January 5, 2017, qualified Customers who spent a cumulative amount of $500 or more using their NBD Credit Cards to enter a draw. Mrs. Alix Boyd Knight, Mr. Sherman Antoine, Mr. Francis Emmanuel, Mr. Denny Titre and Mr. Kendel Johnson were randomly selected as the lucky winners. They were presented with their prizes at NBD’s offices last week.

The promotion formed part of NBD’s recently launched initiative to encourage the use of cards over cash or cheques in the Dominica market. The growing concern among individuals and businesses about carrying excess cash on their person or establishment has prompted the Bank to launch a “Swipe Local” campaign encouraging the use of cards as an alternative method of payment. According to Executive Manager of Marketing at NBD, Suzanne Piper, cards offer many benefits including more safety, convenience and the ability to easily track spending and reconcile accounts.

NBD thanks its customers for supporting the promotion and encourages them to continue to use both debit and credit cards for purchases. Congratulations to the winners!