Chief Executive Officer of the Dominica Air and Sea Port Authority (DASPA), Benoit Badouille, has revealed that Trans Island Air 2000 airline (TIA) will soon be providing services to Dominica.

TIA is an airline from Barbados, and its aircraft measures about ninety feet in length.

Speaking to Kairi FM News, Badouille said that the introduction of this airline to Dominica forms part of efforts geared towards getting better air access to the island.

“We have some challenges when it comes to air access into Dominica…we are trying to use second and third tier airlines to be able to bridge the gap in terms of transiting persons to Dominica,” he said.

The airline offers scheduled flights and private charter flights to 15 destinations within a radius of 800 miles.

Badouille added that this new airline will be using the Douglas Charles Airport and the Canefield Airport, and from October 23rd 2017, a new route will be opened between the Canefield Airport and the Hewanorra International Airport in St. Lucia for direct flight connections.

“This would be a direct flight between TIA so that persons can fly to St. Lucia and then from St. Lucia to Dominica direct. So you can have a connection in St. Lucia and then you would be able to use TIA to come to Dominica,” Badouille stated.

He noted that once this new route is strengthened, the airline will also be doing transit between Barbados, St. Lucia, and Dominica.

He is hopeful that this airline will be providing services of transit between Dominica and the French islands as well.

“So firstly, we are looking to strengthen the route, and TIA is one of those airlines that we are seeking to utilize it,” he remarked.