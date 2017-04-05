Tourism Minister, Senator Robert Tonge, has announced that two new airlines could soon be servicing Dominica.

He was speaking at a Citizenship By Investment-awareness related town hall meeting in Cottage on Sunday, April 2, 2017.

“Hopefully soon we will have two new airlines servicing Dominica, one of them is called TIA out of Barbados and St Lucia which will start sometime in October…to ensure that more persons can come to Dominica when they want to come and also more affordable,” he said.

He did not name the other airline.

Tonge stated that coming to Dominica is still a challenge, however, the relevant officials are continuing to work to address this issue.

“And as you know sometimes it can be very challenging to get to Dominica but we are doing a lot to speak with all the different airlines and encourage them to provide better service and come to Dominica,” he stated.

The Tourism Minister mentioned that Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit back in June 2016 had to speak to regional airline LIAT to “Say to them you know something, we need better service from you.”

He said that the Government is still in talks with LIAT.

“And since then I must say LIAT has done a much better job and we continue to speak with them on a day to day basis to ensure that persons who want to come to Dominica, you as individuals, residents, and also the visitors can come to Dominica the same day,” he remarked.