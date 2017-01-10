Incoming Chairman of the Vieille Case Village Council, Yoland John Jules, has outlined a number of plans that are set to be implemented in 2017, saying there is a need to “unclench our fists and build new relationships to move the community forward together.”

He presented the plans at the 27 Inaugural Meeting of the council on January 9, placing emphasis on local economic development, tourism within the community, and capacity building and training.

Relative to local development, John Jules said that the establishment of short term rentals and cottage resorts are on the list.

“We need to prepare ourselves for when people come so we can house them overnight,” he said, referring to local and foreign visitors.

Along with new rent housing, the revamping of the farming aspect of Vieille Case is one of the priorities set under the category of local economic development in the community.

“We have a lot of farmlands. Vieille Case used to be one of the keen producers of vegetables,” he stated.

Under the development of community tourism, plans include a beach front clean up, development and maintenance of the Waitukubuli National Trail and the upgrading of the track used for access to the Bois Neff waterfall.

A number of short courses that aim towards the goal of capacity building and training will also be introduced. These include handcraft, sewing, catering, cake making and decorating, and small business development.

A proposal for a “state of the art resource center” was presented to the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and MP for the area, Roosevelt Skerrit who was present at the Inaugural meeting.

John Jules also promised the members of the audience and the villagers by extension that the council will aim towards the betterment of the community.

“I want to promise that the sole aim of the council is to work in tandem with the Parliamentary Representative, other groups, and individuals to bring back the community to where it was before, and even further,” he remarked.