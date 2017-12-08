General Manager at DEXIA, Gregoire Thomas, has said that over half a million dollars are needed to bring the Roseau Market to a state where it can operate effectively.

The market got “quite a bit of damage” from Hurricane Maria and although vendors have returned there, many challenges lay ahead.

“We have a situation where we are only providing the basics in terms of the vending space,” Thomas said at a press conference on Friday morning. “Some of our tables got lost so we have to try and replenish and get tables so that people can vend.”

He stated that there is a situation where 50 major tenants at the market have lost all their equipment and are unable to function.

“The tenants are not able to use the space because they do not have appliances, they do not have the facilities for them to operate and we are in the process at DEXIA of gathering that information, collecting the information so that we can present a case to seek some support to see how we move forward to restore that part of the Roseau Market life,” he stated.

To compound the situation vendors have been complaining about the lack of electricity however, the market has to be rewired and recertified in order for it to be connected to the electricity grid, according to Thomas. Since Maria, power company DOMLEC made rewiring and recertification mandatory in order to receive electricity.

“So of the $500,000 plus that we require, that is part of the financing that we require to bring Roseau Market back to a state where we can operate and operate effectively at the Roseau Market,” Thomas stated.