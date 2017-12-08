Over $500,000 needed to restore Roseau Market after Maria says DEXIADominica News Online - Friday, December 8th, 2017 at 4:39 PM
General Manager at DEXIA, Gregoire Thomas, has said that over half a million dollars are needed to bring the Roseau Market to a state where it can operate effectively.
The market got “quite a bit of damage” from Hurricane Maria and although vendors have returned there, many challenges lay ahead.
“We have a situation where we are only providing the basics in terms of the vending space,” Thomas said at a press conference on Friday morning. “Some of our tables got lost so we have to try and replenish and get tables so that people can vend.”
He stated that there is a situation where 50 major tenants at the market have lost all their equipment and are unable to function.
“The tenants are not able to use the space because they do not have appliances, they do not have the facilities for them to operate and we are in the process at DEXIA of gathering that information, collecting the information so that we can present a case to seek some support to see how we move forward to restore that part of the Roseau Market life,” he stated.
To compound the situation vendors have been complaining about the lack of electricity however, the market has to be rewired and recertified in order for it to be connected to the electricity grid, according to Thomas. Since Maria, power company DOMLEC made rewiring and recertification mandatory in order to receive electricity.
“So of the $500,000 plus that we require, that is part of the financing that we require to bring Roseau Market back to a state where we can operate and operate effectively at the Roseau Market,” Thomas stated.
Listen, Skerrit got millions of dollars for Dominica’s restoration. No gov’t entity should be begging for anything. Skerrit should be making some steps towards progress already. Hospitals should be covered, all schools should be covered at least. Places like the market, maybe not 100% restored yet, should be operational. Make some moves Skerrit. Do something. The world is watching you and that money very closely. I’ll be damned if Dominica turns out like Haiti which also received millions for restoration after the earthquake. Show me the money now (at least some of it)! Not closer to election!!!
I am passionate lover of markets, whether they be in the Caribbean or elsewhere in the world.
Although I patronise the Roseau market and count many of the vendors as good friends, the site fails dismally to meet my expectations in terms of what a market should be in terms of convenience, character and visual appeal. This is all the more glaring considering Dominica’ s agricultural heritage.
For a viable future the Roseau market needs to go beyond just “operating effectively”.
Joke that because just before the last election Skerrit wrote a check for that same amount to the bishop, so why hasn’t he presented one for that same amount to Dexia? Don’t tell me it was his way of buying Catholic votes.